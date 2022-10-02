When three sisters moved to Texas with family, they eventually found their way to Celina. Today, they and their husbands operate Six Sips Coffee Co., which focuses on using clean ingredients and sustainable practices. Ashley and Rex Cotten, Brittany and Brandon McLeod and Cynda and Jeremy Bearden work together to run the show, but can also be found around Celina with their families in their free time.
Tell us a little bit about yourselves.
We are three sisters who were born in Ohio and made our way down to Texas due to our dad's job! We grew up with a very large family, so family has always been something we cherish. A lot of people always comment about how close we are and how unique it is. Ashley and Rex are high school sweethearts with three girls. Brittany and Brandon are also high school sweethearts with a son and daughter. Cynda and Jeremy have been married for seven years with hopes to have a family one day.
What brought you to Celina?
We grew up in Frisco. As Frisco started to grow, our parents moved us out to Celina to get back to the “small town feel”. Ever since then, we’ve loved everything about this town.
What is the story of Six Sips Coffee?
Ashley and Rex were at a Farmers Market one Saturday and saw a coffee trailer and thought… "We could do that and do it better." We can have a CLEAN coffee company that can serve people with any allergies/sensitivities. With having kids that have food allergies, our goal is to be able to serve everyone in a one-stop shop so mom and dad don’t have to struggle to find something for their own kids!
What made you want to bring your business to Celina?
Four of us live in Celina and two of us live in Gunter. We’ve lived out here for a long time and the community is what we love.
What is your favorite item on the menu?
With six of us, you’d get several different answers. But collectively, I think we would all say we LOVE our cold brew. It’s so smooth, has the most delicious flavor and does the trick.
What is the secret to doing business with family?
We are a very close family. Before Six Sips was created, we would typically have “family days” at least once a weekend, so when we started this company we didn’t have to adjust in seeing/talking to each other more than normal, because we already do. The beauty of having six of us a part of this is we have six different views and strengths and I really think this has helped us be so successful.
What is in the future for Six Cups Coffee Co.?
We have a few things up our sleeve that we can’t wait to tell you, our friends and family!
What do you like to do in your free time?
As crazy as it may seem, a lot of the time we are together. It’s never out of the norm to see us out and about with each other doing things as a family. Typically kids sports, nights in Celina or at each other's homes.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time?
We love going to Celina Square for festivals, or you can catch us at Rollertown or Valley Vines!
If you had to pick a theme song for yourselves, what would it be?
I would have to say “We are a family.” But if you were asking a movie…. Definitely the Griswolds. We travel in a pack and it’s pretty entertaining!
Are you early birds or night owls?
Definitely early birds! I think all of us girls have a “bedtime” of 8:30/9 p.m.
What do you want your legacy to be?
We want people to not just remember our company, we want them to remember us. We want them to remember the growth of our business, how hard we worked and truly know us and what we stand for. We want this company to be meaningful not just to us, but to people that helped us succeed.
