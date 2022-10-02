Six Sips Coffee Co
Photo provided

When three sisters moved to Texas with family, they eventually found their way to Celina. Today, they and their husbands operate Six Sips Coffee Co., which focuses on using clean ingredients and sustainable practices. Ashley and Rex Cotten, Brittany and Brandon McLeod and Cynda and Jeremy Bearden work together to run the show, but can also be found around Celina with their families in their free time.  

Tell us a little bit about yourselves.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments