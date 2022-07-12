Eric Harnett had become all too aware of the fact that Texas had a thirst for whiskey.
The former California resident had come to Texas years before and opened a wine bar in Fairview. While running his business there, he recalled, people kept coming into his wine bar asking for whiskey.
Now, he’s looking to bring that and more to Celina.
Work is currently underway to update a historic silo site at 300 N. Oklahoma Drive and transform it into The Silos, a restaurant, whiskey and wine bar that is also slated to include a cigar lounge.
Celina and its explosive growth had already been on Harnett’s radar. After Celina Economic Development Corporation Director Alexis Jackson learned of Harnett’s vision, she connected him with the owner of the silos site, Michael Arani.
“Their experience and vision immediately connected, and the result will be Celina having this fabulous establishment serving wine, whiskey, pizza, and cigars,” Jackson said.
Harnett’s vision for the site includes providing multiple cabana spaces where sports fans can gather to watch their favorite games, as well as providing picnic tables. In addition, the building on site is slated for a facelift and is expected to provide more of a “sit-down, hang out” space with couches — a space that could be used for meetings. Harnett also envisions a cigar lounge space.
“The Silos will provide the growing Celina community and our visitors with a fabulous venue for great food, amazing drinks, wonderful cigars, a lively atmosphere, and a place to create memories with family and friends for years to come,” Jackson told the Celina Record.
The venue will be located in Celina’s Entertainment District, which currently includes such businesses as Little Wooden Penguin and Rollertown Beerworks. With the onboarding of the Silos, Harnett sees a chance to provide programming in the district.
“Our goal is to really try and use this street for social events,” Harnett said Tuesday while viewing the site from Beech Street.
While The Silos will have music on the property, Harnett also sees the potential for working with the city to host car shows, farmers markets and other events that can activate the area.
“Anything we can spill out on the street and share with our neighboring businesses to kind of create an environment,” he said.
Plans include providing a woodfire pizza grill and higher-end “rustic Americana” menu, Harnett said.
For Harnett, who has a background in teaching wine classes, the goal is also to provide an education element to The Silos by hosting deep-dive events with distilleries who can discuss their products with patrons. Plans also include providing monthly themes and specials.
“We want to keep it fresh enough that people come back once a month, if not more,” Harnett said.
Harnett anticipates an early spring open date.
Once open, Jackson said the venue is expected to have an immediate economic impact by adding about 30 full-time jobs and a measurable increase in sales tax revenue.
“As a part of the growing Celina Entertainment District, the Silos will quickly become a place with an engaging environment for community members and patrons from around North Texas in our beautiful and historic downtown area,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.