‘The team behind the team:’ Celina Quarterback Club in full swing almost 70 years later

The view through the windows made it feel like every part of Celina was shrouded in darkness except for the crystal clarity of the high school football field under the bright stadium lights.
A kind of sacred silence accompanied the image, as if the field itself was waiting for stories to unfold within its boundaries.
Off in the distance, the meeting room tucked on the second level of the Celina ISD Athletic Complex was alive with light, humming with activity and bursting with orange and white. Men and women picked up breakfast where biscuits, gravy and eggs were readily available. Others poured coffee into paper cups and found a friend to talk to. It was 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, but the space had the buzz of an afternoon family reunion.
Then, with one whistle, all was quiet.
Thus began the first Celina Quarterback Club meeting of the 2022 fall season.
The 5:30 a.m. meetings during football season have been a tradition since the early days of the organization, which was formed in 1953, back when most of its members were farmers who were already up anyway. It’s a tradition that is still going strong today.
During the Aug. 4 meeting, CISD Athletic Director Bill Elliott mentions the club tried to have afternoon meetings once. It hadn’t worked out.
So they meet before sunrise on a weekly basis to talk about anything that relates to supporting Celina ISD athletes.
That morning, the first meeting was a chance for new and returning members to get an overview of the club’s mentorship program, to hear a rundown on finances and to learn the names and faces of CISD’s coaches and athletics staff.
“I know it’s early, but man, it means so much,” Elliott said.
For almost 70 years, the Quarterback Club has been supporting the athletic programs in Celina ISD on multiple fronts, and it’s still looking to continue that legacy today.
Advancing the dream
“Personally, I’m here because I grew up obsessed with Celina football,” said Warren Guillette.
The Celina High School alumnus remembers when he was a kid and the world revolved around what happened at Bobcat Field on Pecan Street.
Today, he serves as business manager with the Celina Quarterback Club, working to pay it forward to the experience that he got to live out in high school.
“As an adult, I’d like to be a part of trying to do what little tiny part we all can as individuals to maintain that and keep this place being that cool, special thing and a cool, special place to grow up,” Guillette said. “That’s my motivation for getting involved with this.”
Guillette remembers the older men in the community serving in the QB Club when he was growing up. After moving back to the area following college, he decided to get involved.
“That’s one of the special things about the club and about this whole community is that once you’re done playing here, you don’t have to be done being a part of it,” he said.
It’s the same for alumnus Guy Charles, who lives in Plano but won’t hesitate to show up at Celina High School for the early meetings. Charles played football at Celina High School, left the area and 20 years later joined the QB Club at the recommendation of Elliott, he said.
Club Captain Craig Cox didn’t grow up in Celina, but anyone who met him today would assume he did. After moving to Celina in 2015, Cox joined the Quarterback Club as soon as he heard about the organization. He eventually became the club’s business manager and has been captain since June 2021.
Cox has known about Celina High School football since he was a student and today has an infectious passion for Celina football.
“Last year, when we were at the semifinal and I was in that tunnel, that was the closest I had ever been to a state championship, and that to me was..I mean, that was everything,” Cox said. “I was just so happy to be at that game.”
Today, with Cox serving as Captain, Charles as co-captain and Guillette as business manager, the club is charging into the 2022-23 season. The club has its sights on future events including the Celina QB Club Annual Auction on Oct. 1, Homecoming on Oct. 7 and Senior Night on Nov. 4.
Traditions
After 70 years, the organization has developed a number of traditions that shape its role in the Celina community today.
There’s the 5:30 a.m. Thursday meetings and breakfast, the barbecue scrimmage (which took place on Aug. 18), as well as the organization’s mentorship program, which has been around for years. The program allows QB club members to support specific members of the football team, and it has resulted in connections that extend beyond football season.
During the meeting, member Choc Christopher lauds it as “probably the most important thing we do.” As he talks about the impact of the program, Celina Football team members are on the field behind us, warming up as the sky begins to turn a dim blue.
For Cox, who has served as a mentor multiple times, the experience is a significant one.
“I think in doing that, there’s more for us to get out of it than there is, I think, for them, even though they get a lot out of it, too,” Cox said. “I think that’s very important for both parties, and that’s why I think it’s just a longstanding tradition.”
Beyond football
It’s a common misnomer that the Quarterback Club solely supports the football teams.
In fact, the club’s support has resulted in funds for things like basketballs for the junior high and high school levels, sideline wear for the girl’s soccer team and umpire funds for baseball games.
There’s a distinct process involved in allocating funds that includes research by coaches and voting as an organization, Charles said.
In addition, the club has awarded scholarships to students.
As Cox puts it, everyone involved knows that the money all goes to one cause.
“They know that every single cent is for all those kids and everybody down at the junior high as well,” Cox said. “And so that’s what makes it awesome, is that we are the team behind the team.”
In full swing
By the time the meeting ends on Aug. 4, the sun is up. Football practice is in full swing, and the field is scattered with players and coaching staff. From the balcony of the athletic center, some of the QB Club meeting attendees watch the proceedings together.
Football season has officially started, and the Celina Quarterback Club is ready.
