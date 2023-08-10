Marvila Dunnam has been a teacher with Celina ISD for 22 years, but before that, she graduated from Celina High School herself. She's also the mother of three Celina Bobcats and continues to support students today.
Can you tell me a little about yourself?
I graduated from Celina High School and went on to Austin College, where I earned a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Arts in Teaching. In order to better support my students, I also earned my Master of Education in 2020 from the University of Texas at Tyler. I am proud to be the mother of three Bobcats: a sophomore, a seventh grader and a first grader. When I'm not teaching, I enjoy DIY projects around the house, cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends. I am also a constant learner, so I enjoy reading and research.
How long have you lived in Celina?
I moved to Celina in 1990.
How long have you taught in the Celina schools?
This will be my 22nd year.
Why did you want to become an educator?
The teachers I had growing up did more than just teach me. They were my support system. All I have ever wanted to do is become a teacher.
What do you teach?
I taught second grade for 19 years. I now teach STEM and GT.
What brought you back to Celina ISD as a teacher?
I was blessed to be able to start and continue my career in Celina. This district is my family and my home.
What about teaching in Celina do you enjoy?
Helping students learn new approaches to solving problems and giving those kids the extra support they might need is my reason for teaching.
What is your favorite memory so far of teaching?
When students that I taught in the past tell me about the things they have been doing since I taught them. I have watched some go into teaching, and I love getting to see the wonderful things they are doing in their classrooms.
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Listening to my students. It might be hearing about the projects they are working on or something about themselves. I just love interacting with the kids.
What are you looking forward to this upcoming year?
This will be my first year teaching kindergarteners. I can't wait to see what ideas they come up with in STEM.
What do you like to do in your spare time?
DIY projects around the house, cooking, spending time with family and friends, constantly learning new things.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want to be a teacher who helps students take chances without fear of failing. I want the kids to understand that mistakes help us learn.
Where is your favorite place in Celina to spend time?
I like visiting the shops and restaurants in the square.
What is a fun fact about you?
I like to dress up and go to Renaissance festivals with my family. I love history, so it's like stepping back in time.
