Celina resident Kristen Ethridge is bringing a lot to the table. That includes the over 20 books she's authored, as well as the family-owned steakhouse that she and her husband plan to open in the fall.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I’m Kristen Ethridge. I live here in Celina with my husband, Brian, and our three kids—and my parents live just around the corner, too. My husband and I are bringing a family-owned steakhouse, The Forge 1912, to the historic downtown Celina square this fall. And in addition to that, I’m a USA Today Bestselling Author of more than 20 books, including one that’s a Hallmark movie–"October Kiss."
What brought you to Celina?
We moved to Celina almost five years ago after nine years in Flower Mound. Initially, we came out to Light Farms to look at a model home that we were interested in building in Flower Mound. But we loved the Light Farms community and decided to make the move across town instead. At the time, my oldest daughter was in the dual language program in our school in Flower Mound and we realized she could continue dual language in Prosper ISD, so it was a perfect fit. Not long after we moved, my parents moved to Light Farms from west Houston. We love Celina, and I like to call Light Farms “Kid Wonderland.” My kids have no idea how blessed they are to grow up in this community with friends and neighbors and activities. I’m so glad they are getting to live out the best childhood in the best place. For me, I think the heart of Celina is exactly that…the families who live here.
What is your earliest storytelling-related memory?
Gosh, writing…I got started on that early. I remember writing my first poem in school in first grade. I wrote another poem in third grade the day the Challenger crashed. My teacher took that and sent it in to our local newspaper, The Katy Times, and that was my first publishing credit. When I was in high school, my dad signed me up for a professional fiction writing continuing education class at the University of Houston Cinco Ranch campus by our house. The class was taught by Patricia Kay, who was a USA Today Bestselling Author who had a number of books out with Silhouette, which was a division of Harlequin. By the end of that class, I was hooked. I knew I wanted to write books.
Your website says you write stories with 'hope, heart and happily-ever-after.' Why is that style important to you?
I write books filled with “hope, heart, and happily-ever-after” because that’s important to me. You can turn on the news or go just about anywhere on the internet or TV and see things that aren’t uplifting. I still believe in our inherent need to smile. The stories I write are my way of contributing to the solution, not the problem. And honestly, as a Christian, I feel like it’s my place in this world to write these kinds of stories. It’s what I’m called to do. Nothing makes me feel like I’m on the right track more than getting a note from a reader that says a book of mine changed their life—and that has actually happened more than once. It’s a huge privilege to be able to come into someone’s home via a story and bring them a smile or say just what they need to hear. People need hope. It’s an honor to be able to take fictional characters and put them in real-world situations and to shine that light for whoever happens to read those words, whenever they happen to read them–even years after I actually wrote the story.
How would you describe your writing process?
My writing process is best described as “hot mess express,” and if any writer tells you otherwise, they’re lying. I’m kidding—but just barely. I get ideas from all kinds of places—stories I read, Facebook posts, photos—and then the “what if” process begins in my head. I honestly do my best thinking in the shower. I am generally what’s known as a “pantser”—which means writing by the seat of your pants. I have a general idea, and then I just start writing and the story leads where it leads. I once found out while I was typing that a hero of mine was actually not his father’s son at the same time the hero found out. A minor character in the scene blurted it out and I was like, “well, that changes the whole story!” Characters are funny like that. I am trying to be more of a plotter because it does speed things up a bit if I know exactly what I’m writing that day when I sit down—but honestly, it’s not always as much fun.
What has been your proudest moment as a writer?
My proudest moment as a writer was seeing my first book with Harlequin’s Love Inspired line on the shelves in stores. I walked into the Walmart in Highland Village one day and there it was–I could see it right as I came through the doors. I thought I was going to pass out right there. It was a very surreal moment. Two years ago when I hit the USA Today Bestseller List was another surreal moment–it was a goal I’d had since I was a teenager, and to see it happen felt just amazing.
In addition to being a writer, you and your family are gearing up to open a steakhouse in downtown Celina. What are your hopes for The Forge 1912?
The Forge 1912 is another dream we’ve had for a while. There was a steakhouse we loved dining at for date nights in Flower Mound, but it closed after covid. My favorite restaurant growing up was Taste of Texas in Houston. We just don’t have anything like that here in the Prosper/Celina area. So when we had the opportunity to buy the Carmela Winery building, we knew we had the chance to build something that was missing in the community.
First, we’re excited about restoring this building. As the original blacksmith’s shop in town, this location has played a role in Celina’s history since 1912. I can envision people coming from around the area to get farm tools and get wagons repaired and much more—this spot would have been a hub of the community, and we look forward to bringing that central role of this building back to the heart of Celina, and to restore the building and make it better than ever.
We are also excited about bringing a family-owned, unique dining experience to Celina and the surrounding areas. We are partnering with local ranchers for the meat, local farmers for many of the vegetables, local artisans for the tables and woodwork and decor, and so much more. If you could see my list of everyone we’re talking to and working with, you would know that the community is going to be right at the heart of this project. This may be our building, but it’s going to tell the story of all the wonderful people who live and work in Celina. We want this to be more than just any ordinary restaurant. We’re carefully creating a place that uses first-class ingredients. We want a place we want to eat and a place we want to invite our friends to–we want The Forge 1912 to deliver an experience you can’t get at any other restaurant in the area.
And finally, I’m most excited about the impact that we want to have through The Forge 1912 in our community. Grover Sheets, was a blacksmith and the original owner of this building. In fact, that’s how we landed on the name. The building housed a forge and Grover came to Celina in 1912. We want to get back to the historical roots of this space, and the name reflects that.
Grover Sheets wasn’t just the town blacksmith, he was also mayor of Celina back in the 1950s. He served several terms on the city council. He was instrumental in helping build out the Collin County Hospital District. He was an advocate for higher education. We want this space to honor that legacy and to continue to support our community. We are working on a project called Forged in Community, where we use The Forge 1912 to support a number of local charities. I’ve identified 10 non-profits that we want to help, and I can’t wait to roll this out as we get closer to opening. There will be several ways for our customers to be a part of our mission to support North Collin and Grayson County, and I’m probably most excited about that–even though every aspect of The Forge 1912 has me very excited these days!
What do you like to do in your free time?
Free time? What’s free time? I homeschool three kids, write books, and am trying to get The Forge 1912 opened this fall. I don’t have much free time—luckily, I love all three of those things and am so blessed to be a mom, author and Forger (Is that the right term? It is now!). We are active in our church and we love going out to Frisco RoughRiders games when it’s not unbearably hot. And believe it or not, we love a good road trip. Last summer, we put all three kids in the minivan and took a 12-day old-school road trip across the southwest. We had a blast. Five people in a minivan, on the road, for almost two solid weeks—we all survived and actually cannot wait to do it again. Next summer, I think we’re going to hit the east coast and do an American history road trip.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
As far as theme songs, I have two. My primary theme song has long been Sara Evans’ “Born to Fly.”
"But how do you wait for heaven
And who has that much time
And how do you keep your feet on the ground
When you know
That you were born, you were born to fly"
I think I’ve always felt it in my soul that I had big dreams and I’ve always wanted to go out and make them happen.
My other theme song is “Do it Again” by Elevation Worship. Like the song says, I have definitely seen God move the mountains, and I believe He will continue to do it again. I’m so happy that He is exactly who He says He is and He does exactly what He says He’s going to do. I wouldn’t make it through a single day without faith and a belief in His plans for my life and my family’s lives.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I am neither. I am a middle of the day person. I hate getting up early and I hate staying up late. But catch me about 11 a.m., and I am at peak Kristen. (I’m probably also hungry and planning lunch. Lunch is my favorite time of the day. See why I’m opening a restaurant?)
What do you want your legacy to be?
Legacy is something I think a lot about these days. Maybe I’m just at that age, ha. First and foremost, I want to teach my kids to love and trust the Lord and who He says He is. If I do nothing else in life but raise kids who love Jesus, then my life meant something and was a success. I want to leave a legacy with my books such that I’ve written stories that make people smile, lift them up when life isn’t always gentle, and point them towards hope. And I want to leave a legacy in our community with The Forge 1912. I want The Forge 1912 to be the place where people celebrate milestones and make memories with family and friends. I want to see proposals and anniversaries and birthdays and retirement parties and people doing life together with a smile. I want to see our restaurant give back to our community and make a difference in our schools, for our kids, for people who need a hand, and more. I believe we are blessed to be a blessing, and I hope that when I leave this earth–whether it’s because of my kids and my family or a book or The Forge 1912 or something else entirely–that people say I made a difference and I gave them a reason to smile.
