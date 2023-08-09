Celina resident Traci Niese is the owner of Leopard + Black Interiors, which provides residential interior design and decorating services.
Tell me a little about yourself.
I'm married with a teenager, and we live in Celina with our three dogs. Originally from the Northeast, I grew up in Pennsylvania (bonus points if you can name the Billy Joel song that refers to my hometown), went to college there and got an English degree. Many years later, I completed a design program from The New York Institute of Art and Design. Fast forward, I never imagined I'd end up in Texas. And now I can't imagine going anywhere else!
Can you tell me about how and when Leopard + Black Interiors started?
Leopard + Black Interiors was formed in 2016 while I was living outside Washington D.C. in Northern Virginia. Prior to that, I had been working in marketing and publicity for many years, but found myself spending my downtime obsessing over all things related to interior design. I started side gigs painting furniture, selling décor and even created a blog to share my passion. After a couple of years doing all that (while still working my "real job") I reached out to a neighbor who is a prominent D.C. designer. She talked about the realities of the business, and I decided then that I would go back to school for design. And while I was completing a design program, she asked me to come work for her. I learned plenty in school but learned even more from her on the job before relocating to Texas. In 2017, I officially started my business in Celina.
What made you want to start your own business?
I had worked from home as a contractor doing book publicity for so long that I really couldn't see myself working in an office, or being confined to a nine-to-five schedule. My husband travels a lot for work, and with a young son, I needed an arrangement that was flexible. And frankly, driving into Dallas (where the best and biggest firms are located) every day for work was not something I looked forward to.
What do you like best about having your own business?
The ability to take the projects I want and work with clients that I enjoy. Plus, I have a home studio filled with samples that I can play with every day. It's like Christmas when new books of fabric show up at my door!
In what ways have you seen Leopard + Black Interiors impact the communities it serves?
Some of the projects that I am proudest of have been volunteer work for a local organization called Manda Strong Foundation that helps mothers who are battling cancer create memories with their families. Prior to Covid, Manda Strong moms chose to take special vacations with their families. When travel stopped, the organization offered backyard makeovers. I've had the rewarding pleasure of working with three families now to create pretty backyard spaces where they can lounge, eat and play.
What brought you to Celina?
My husband works for the state department, and we relocated here for his job.
What communities does Leopard + Black Interiors serve?
The bulk of my business is in my own backyard — Celina and Prosper. I also work with people in Frisco, McKinney, Plano and Dallas — all over the North Dallas area.
What do you want to bring to these communities through your business?
I want to give my clients an experience that is easy and enjoyable, and a space that functions well for their family while being beautiful. Nothing is better than when clients tell me that they come home, walk into their space and still can't believe it's theirs!
What services does Leopard + Black Interiors provide?
We offer turn-key full room and home design. I also specialize in custom window treatments and soft goods, like draperies, roman shades, pillows and window seat cushions.
What do you love most about your job?
My favorite part of the design process is creating a scheme of color, pattern and texture. I love coordinating fabrics for upholstery, windows and pillows with rugs, paint colors, wall papers, etc. Seeing how they all come together to create a harmonious design — it's like all of the instruments in a band playing at once to make beautiful music!
Can you tell me about the most unique design you’ve been able to do in this area?
Locally, I've worked on several themed spaces, like a wine room with custom built-ins for a large collection, a punk-music aficionado's home office, and a Western-inspired space that included a client's corporate colors of plum and olive green. Keeping that one masculine while incorporating all of the necessary elements was a unique challenge!
Where do you get your inspiration for designs?
Many times, the clients themselves already know what they like and just need assistance pulling it all together. I helped the owner of Esmé The Medspa in Frisco take her vision for a modern bold aesthetic and see it through to reality. Other times, a client may have a family heirloom that we design around. But, in all cases, we talk about how the space should feel, and that's what really gets the design juices flowing!
What is the best part about the communities that your business services?
The communities I work in are primarily residential homes with families. I meet the so many wonderful people, their kids, their pets. The dogs are one of the best parts! You'll find me including a lot of clients' dogs on my Instagram stories!
What does a day look like at this job?
Every day is different. Some days are strictly paperwork, like invoices, estimates or project reconciliations. Others I'm focused on pulling fabrics and samples for mood boards. And many days have me on the road in my pink leopard van going to see clients for consultations or presentations. The best days are install days when we're hanging drapes and light fixtures, moving in furniture and styling the space with pretty décor so the client can walk in and have their HGTV-style big reveal moment!
What do you like to do in your spare time?
I love taking Poe (my panda-bear-look-alike English bulldog) to the dog park, sitting outside to watch the birds, going to Prosper High School football games to see my son play, and binging Netflix while in bed.
What is a fun fact about you?
I change my hair on the regular. Early this year, I was diagnosed with alopecia, so I shaved my head and now wear wigs. Some days I've got long blonde locks and others a short pixy. Hair loss may not be a fun fact, but I've chosen to have fun with it and change my hair like I change my shoes. Tomorrow it may be pink!
Editor's Note: Let's see if you guessed her hometown correctly. The answer: Allentown, PA.
