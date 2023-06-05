Landon Schroeder
Courtesy photo

Landon Schroeder knew he was interested in firefighting, but didn't know where to start. He found out through an online search that the Celina Fire Department offered a Citizens Fire Academy and immediately signed up. Since then, he has graduated from the Collin College Fire Academy and is now an EMT student at Collin College. His goal is to eventually work for the Celina Fire Department.  

Tell us a little bit about yourself.

