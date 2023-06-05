Landon Schroeder knew he was interested in firefighting, but didn't know where to start. He found out through an online search that the Celina Fire Department offered a Citizens Fire Academy and immediately signed up. Since then, he has graduated from the Collin College Fire Academy and is now an EMT student at Collin College. His goal is to eventually work for the Celina Fire Department.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
My name is William Schroeder, but I prefer my middle name, Landon. I went to Celina High School and graduated in 2021. I’ve lived in Celina most of my life and I love being a part of the community. I am working full time along with taking night classes through Collin College.
How did you get involved in the Celina Citizens Fire Academy?
I knew I had an interest in firefighting, but I wasn’t sure where to start. I decided to search the city website and see if Celina Fire Department offered any volunteer programs or opportunities. The fire department website led me to the citizens fire academy, and I immediately signed up for the next available class.
What part of the Citizens Fire Academy experience stuck out to you?
The men and women of the Celina Fire Department are what stuck out to me. The Citizens Fire Academy involves you in the fire department and allows you to see inside the fire department in a way that the average citizen does not. Being able to see the true compassion and professionalism that these firefighters have towards their community and their peers was truly inspiring.
What made you want to continue into the Collin College Fire Academy?
I spoke to Captain Justin Beamis during the Citizens Fire Academy and continuing to the Collin College Fire Academy seemed like the next step. I would say without a doubt his knowledge and guidance are what ultimately set me on this path.
What are your plans for the future now that you’ve graduated?
Now that I have graduated from the fire academy, I am currently an EMT student at Collin College. I plan to apply for paramedic programs in the fall and hope to graduate in the summer of next year. Once I complete paramedic school my goal is to work for Celina Fire Department, it is my dream to be a firefighter in the city I grew up in and I hope to make that dream a reality.
What was the best part of the Collin College Fire Academy experience?
The best part of Collin College Fire Academy was the instructors, they bring in dozens of instructors from fire departments around the metroplex which gives cadets a unique and rounded perspective that I don’t think you would be able to get at any other fire academy. Having that mix of experience and specialties in the instructors really helps you gain the most knowledge and skill you can and prepares cadets to work in any department.
What was the most surprising part of your Collin College Fire Academy Experience?
When you start the fire academy, it obviously isn’t easy. You start out with trying to put your gear on, the first few times the zipper probably will get stuck, but you keep practicing. Then once you can get your gear on, you practice getting out of the truck and pulling the hose off, the first few times the hose is probably going to get tangled, but you keep practicing. Once you can get off the truck and pull the pull the hose without any problems, you’re going to start spraying water. Moving a heavy hose through a dark building is hard, and you’re probably not going to be very good at it, but you keep practicing. One day you put the gear on, and it isn’t as hot anymore, the pack doesn’t seem as heavy, the hose starts to move easier. That is the most surprising part of the fire academy, when everything comes together, everything you’ve learned culminates together and you start to truly understand what it feels like to be a firefighter.
What do you like to do in your free time?
On the weekends I enjoy volunteering with the city of Celina and the Rotary Club or spending time with my three dogs. I love the outdoors, whenever I get a chance, I enjoy spending time in the mountains. Some of my hobbies are white water rafting or backpacking, but my favorite time of the year is winter because I get to go backcountry skiing or ice climbing.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
My favorite place to be in Celina is without a doubt Tender Smokehouse BBQ. My favorites are the jalapeño sausage and sweet tea. I enjoy going on a nice day and sitting outside with my family and getting to walk around the town square.
Are you an early bird or night owl?
I am an early bird definitely; I would much prefer getting up early and getting my day started rather than staying up late.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"Free" by Zac Brown Band.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I hope to inspire and strike a passion in someone like the firefighters of Celina did for me. Throughout my career I want to make a positive impact in people’s lives and families. I don’t want to be an average firefighter or paramedic; I want to be the best and most educated I can be so that I have the best chance to save someone’s life.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.