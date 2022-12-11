Overcast. High 57F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 2:11 pm
Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Dec. 11 in Celina:
The Celina Police Department will host its next Coffee with a Cop event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 in the downtown Celina square.
Attendees will be able to meet members of the department and grab a free cup of coffee.
The Celina community can grab free photos with "reinsteer" (a combination of reindeer and steer) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 17 in the downtown Celina square next to the Christmas tree.
Helping Hands of Celina is currently hosting a giving tree at Hey Sugar in Celina (303 W Pecan St.)
The “hands” on the tree represent a child in the Celina community. Those interested in helping can take a hand from the tree, purchase the items listed and return to Hey Sugar when done.
The initiative runs through Dec. 14.
A community clean-up initiative for KC Robinson Lane has been scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 17. The event is an annual clean-up of the roadway, according to the event page.
The roadway was dedicated to Celina Police Det. KC Robinson in October 2021 after he and his daughter, Brynlee, died in a crash on April 5, 2021.
Rollertown Beerworks in Celina (412 N. Oklahoma Drive, Unit 106) will host a family friendly event on Dec. 17 starting at 2 p.m.
The event will include a showing from The Grinch for a meet and greet, a showing of 'The Grinch" movie and more.
More information is at facebook.com/events/510535721001121
