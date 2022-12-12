Sgt. Jonathan Harris has been with the Celina Police Department since 2016. In 2020, he took over the department's School Resource Unit and currently serves as School Resource Officer at Celina High School.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I have been a police officer for approximately 10 years and I have been employed with the Celina Police Department since November 2016. During my time at Celina, I have worked in various divisions. I started in patrol and then moved into the Criminal Investigations Division where I investigated crimes against children and family violence. I was promoted to sergeant in January 2020 and was a patrol sergeant until I took over the School Resource Unit eight months later. I am also one of the founding members of our Special Response Team. I absolutely love my current role in our School Resource Unit. It's great being a part of our amazing school district and interacting with our students. Before I was a police officer, I was a motorcycle mechanic until the recession hit the industry in 2010.
What brought you to Celina?
Lt. Tim Hale actually recruited me. We used to work together at the Sherman Police Department and he would call to tell me all the great things about Celina. I eventually caved in and did a ride-a-long with him. That ride-a-long turned into me doing roughly 15 more and then applying with the Celina Police Department. Overall, the city has been amazing and we have such a great community here.
What made you want to be a part of the School Resource Officer division?
I first saw it as a great challenge and a great opportunity for our department. As I started to learn more about the role of a school resource officer, I was hooked. We have so many programs we have been working on and hope to get them started soon.
What has been the best part of being SRO at Celina High School?
The student interaction. It was different being back in high school after so many years, but the students have been great and I hope I can be a great resource for helping them succeed in life.
What has been the most surprising part of being SRO at Celina High School?
I would have to say the number of students. I graduated with a class of 20 students total, so it's surprising seeing waves of students in the halls.
What is a normal day on the job like for you?
Every day is different for me. I attend lots of meetings with students and parents, as well as with school administration. I also spend time working on our explorer program we are planning to start next semester, and also I work on training topics for our school marshals. When I am not doing all of these things, I try my best to sit in on a few classes and walk the halls.
Where in Celina is your favorite place to spend time and why?
Honestly, I would say our police department. We have a department full of amazing officers and civilian staff, and it's fun to interact with them when I am able to. Everyone brings something different to the table, and it's fun learning about everyone.
What do you like to do in your free time?
It depends on the time of year. If it's hot outside, I like to go to the lake or swim. If it's cold outside, I stay inside with the heater on.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
I don't have a particular song, but I listen to all hard rock. So, the song would have some sweet guitar solos.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
I love to sleep in, and I love to go to bed early.
Tell our readers something about yourself that they would never guess to be true.
I love spicy food and have a high tolerance.
What do you want your legacy to be?
To create a legacy, you have to live it. So, I would like to create a model explorer program for our police department and school district.
