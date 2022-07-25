Leadership Celina class 1

Leadership Celina class 1 was given a task: Find a way to bring together old and new residents as Celina grows.

 Courtesy of city of Celina website

As Celina grapples with how to celebrate its heritage while welcoming an exponential number of residents, a group of local leaders has provided a tool that will help newcomers learn about Celina’s history.

When the 11 members of the inaugural Leadership Celina class gathered for the program, they were expecting to learn more about how the city works. The program, produced by the Celina Chamber of Commerce for its members, covers all things Celina from a local, county and state perspective.

