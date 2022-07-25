As Celina grapples with how to celebrate its heritage while welcoming an exponential number of residents, a group of local leaders has provided a tool that will help newcomers learn about Celina’s history.
When the 11 members of the inaugural Leadership Celina class gathered for the program, they were expecting to learn more about how the city works. The program, produced by the Celina Chamber of Commerce for its members, covers all things Celina from a local, county and state perspective.
But in addition to taking in information at the program’s monthly sessions, the class was also given a task.
Class member Stephanie Creekmore said the task was to find a way to bring together old and new residents as Celina grows.
Over a span of about eight months, the program covered both Celina’s history and future in a series of monthly sessions.
As the class considered its task, members tossed around ideas of a possible event at Punk Carter’s Ranch or a tent popup at local city gatherings. But eventually, they settled on something completely different.
“We actually didn’t even nail down the idea until probably February when we were on the way to the state capitol, on the bus all together at one time,” Creekmore said.
The idea would entail gathering the top 10 or so most important things to know about Celina: the stories that should be told — as told by the voices of the people who were a part of forming them.
“In other words, instead of it just being something to read about the different historical places and things and events of Celina, it was actually told by people like Corbett Howard, Punk Carter and some of the members of the community who have been here for a long, long time and have lived the history of Celina,” Class Member Jim Scano said.
The result: a “virtual time capsule.”
The capsule, available on the city’s geographic information system webpage, includes an interactive map, photos and narrations from Celina staples themselves. The capsule has been titled “Off the Beaten Path.” The capsule covers such topics as Celina legend Coach G.A. Moore, Kenny Chesney’s filming of “Boys of Fall” in Celina, the story of Bobcat Benny (as told by Shain Hunn) and Celina’s designation as the Halloween Capital of north Texas.
After the Leadership Celina class settled on the idea, the class divided the work of recording interviews, partnering with representatives from both the city’s GIS department as well as Celina ISD audio/video teacher Jay Slivocka to put together the final product, Creekmore said.
“It’s something that I’m really proud of and I know our class is really proud of. It came out I think even better than we had anticipated,” Scano said. “It really highlighted, I think, the important things in Celina, but I think one of the things we like most about it is it can continue to evolve as the city evolves.”
For class member Andrea Mersiovsky, the capsule serves as a different way to tell newcomers what they should know about Celina as they move to the area. She said she felt it was important to capture the voices of the people telling those stories, too.
“Because we can all tell their story 100 years from now, but it’s different if we have them telling their own story,” she said.
In addition, Creekmore, Scano and Mersiovsky all mention the fact that there is room to add even more stories to the virtual capsule as Celina’s story continues to unfold.
“I think it can grow. I think the new businesses and the new people that are coming into town, the Rollertowns, the Glendenning farm, just so much more is taking place, and we need to capture that historical significance as well,” Mersiovsky said. “So I really think it can be built upon. And it might be 100, 200 little snippets at some point. But I think it can just grow from there.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
