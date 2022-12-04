With the holiday season in full swing, here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Dec. 4 in and around Celina:
Write a letter to Santa
Residents are invited to visit the Celina Public Library (142 N Ohio St.) and to write a letter to Santa. Letters should be placed in Santa's red mail box to receive a letter from Santa himself. The program runs from Dec. 1-15.
Toys for Tots
On Dec. 7, the Celina Rotary Club will be collecting donations in front of City Hall (142 N Ohio St.) for the 75th anniversary Toys for Tots toy drop off. Santa and U.S. Marines will be on site to visit with residents and take photos. Swirls Bakery will host a Cocoa Bar. All toy donations are slated to go to children in Collin County.
Holiday Market
The Celina Economic Development Corporation and Two29 on the Square (229 W Pecan St.) will be hosting the annual Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at Two29 on the Square. The event will feature local vendors.
Blind admiration for a questionable character turns a wealthy family’s life upside down in Molière’s classic “Tartuffe,” at Collin College’s Black Box Theatre, Dec. 7-11. Tickets are free for students, $5 for veterans, the military, and those ages 65 or older, and $10 per person for all others.
A satire by one of France’s greatest writers, “Tartuffe” follows a con man who works his way into a family’s life by pretending to speak with divine authority. While some in the family see through Tartuffe’s pious nature, the head of household is taken in, leading to unfortunate and comedic consequences. The play, first performed in 1669, is presented in verse with translation by Richard Wilbur. The Collin College Theatre Department production is directed by Joanne Zipay, who founded and served as artistic director of New York City’s Judith Shakespeare Company for 20 years, from 1995-2015.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 7-10. Matinee shows begin at 2:30 p.m., Dec. 10 and 11. Tickets are available at collin.universitytickets.com. The Black Box Theatre is located on the Plano Campus at 2800 E. Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.
