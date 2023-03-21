intersection.jpg

 By Rick Rogers | Star Local Media

Traffic signals are slated to come to three Dallas Parkway intersections following a Celina City Council vote.

During its March 14 meeting, the Celina City Council approved a $112,500 agreement regarding engineering services for design of traffic signals on Dallas Parkway at the intersections with Light Farms Way, Punk Carter Parkway and Outer Loop.

