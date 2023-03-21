Traffic signals are slated to come to three Dallas Parkway intersections following a Celina City Council vote.
During its March 14 meeting, the Celina City Council approved a $112,500 agreement regarding engineering services for design of traffic signals on Dallas Parkway at the intersections with Light Farms Way, Punk Carter Parkway and Outer Loop.
According to city documents, the design services include work for permanent signals at the Light Farms Way and Punk Carter Parkway intersections and a temporary signal at the Outer Loop intersection.
Prior to the vote, a speaker, Megan Hughey addressed the council, voicing support for the item.
“October 9, 2020, my family’s life changed forever,” Hughey said. “My healthy, vibrant best friend and mom was taken from us in a tragic accident, leaving my own neighborhood.”
Following her mother’s death, Hughey created an online petition for a traffic light at the Light Farms Way and Dallas Parkway intersection. The petition gained over 7,900 signatures.
“For us, this traffic light is two-and-a-half years too late,” Hughey said at the March 14 meeting. “I realize that this will probably pass without me saying anything at all at this point, but I just stand here today to share her legacy. My mom’s name is Jill, or Nana or Momma Jill. She was a true angel on Earth, and if you were lucky enough to know her, you understood that in her presence, you always felt accepted, loved and never judged.”
“Tonight, I did feel called to come up here and just be a reminder that your decisions, while they might seem small, they can save lives,” she later added.
The item was approved as part of the city council’s consent agenda.
“We’re sorry for your loss, and just know we have pushed hard as we could, and finally it’s coming to,” Terry said.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
