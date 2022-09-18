Here are five things to mark on your calendar for the week of Sept. 18-24:
Test your smarts at Lucy's on the Square
Downtown Celina staple Lucy's on the Square (127 N. Ohio St.) will host DJ Trivia from 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 22.
The event includes a mix of general trivia and music and is free to play with an opportunity for prizes.
Get your fall aesthetic photos at this nearby pumpkin patch
Lola's Pumpkin Patch will open on Sept. 23 at 1771 Kever Main in Melissa. The patch will be open through Halloween.
The venue promises "pumpkins galore and amazing photo opportunities." Admission is free and parking is $5.
Hours are:
Wednesday-Thursday 3-7 p.m.
Friday-Saturday 10-7p.m.
Sunday 10-5p.m.
The venue will be open Wednesday-Friday for pumpkin shopping.
There will be extra activities on the weekends during select times, including food, pumpkin painting, hayrides, face-painting and more. Each activity will have its own cost. More information will be provided through the Lola's Local Market Facebook page.
Catch some live music
Shakertins in Prosper (1140 S Preston Rd) will host a free concert from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 23 featuring Hip Hop Hooray. The event is the venue's first concert as part of a series. More information is on the Shakertins - Prosper Facebook page.
Get crafty
The Celina Public Library (142 N. Ohio St.) hosts a story and craft time every Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Celina Heritage Festival
Celina's inaugural Heritage Festival — which will include a cowboy poetry contest — is slated for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the downtown square.
The event will include a Cowboy Poetry Contest, western carnival games, calf roping lessons and a quilt-themed community art project. Vendors will also be selling food, western-themed art and boutique items.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
