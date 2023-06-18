Sun and clouds mixed. Hot. High 91F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: June 18, 2023 @ 12:36 pm
Here are five things to mark on your calendar in and around Celina for the week of June 18:
Lucy's on the Square will its weekly DJ trivia event from 6:30-8 p.m. June 22.
The event, which is free to play, includes a mix of general trivia and music, as well as prizes.
Lucy's on the Square is located at 127 N. Ohio St.
Little Wooden Penguin's monthly Karaoke night is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. June 23.
The event will include a wide variety of songs to choose from and featured food trucks.
Little Wooden Penguin is located at 212 N. Oklahoma Drive.
The Omni PGA Frisco Resort will host the next installation of its summer movie series on Friday, June 23 with a showing of "Luca" from 8-10 p.m.
The event is free and will take place at 3255 PGA Parkway. Attendees can lay out a blanket to watch a movie under the stars.
Concessions will be available. The Dance Floor and The Swing will be available for play.
Lawn chairs will not be permitted. No outside food or beverage are allowed.
The McKinney Community Band will present its annual patriotic concert of American music at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The concert will take place at McKinney North High School (2550 Wilmeth Road).
No ticket is required to attend.
TUPPS Brewery will host a Jeep meet-up and show out from noon to 4 p.m. June 25 at 721 Anderson St.
The event will include an on-site food truck and beverages.
