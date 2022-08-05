troubadour.jpg

The lineup of musical acts and barbecue restaurants has been announced for Troubadour Festival, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Old Celina Park in Celina.

Texas Country legends the Randy Rogers Band will headline Celina’s second annual Troubadour Festival. Other acts include Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, Muscadine Bloodline, and Chris Colston on the Ratliff Hardscape/ERW Site Solutions Main Stage. Carson Jeffrey, Holly Beth, and Graycie York will be featured on the Tumbleweed TexStyles Stage.

