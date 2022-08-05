The lineup of musical acts and barbecue restaurants has been announced for Troubadour Festival, which takes place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Old Celina Park in Celina.
Texas Country legends the Randy Rogers Band will headline Celina’s second annual Troubadour Festival. Other acts include Wade Bowen, Reckless Kelly, Muscadine Bloodline, and Chris Colston on the Ratliff Hardscape/ERW Site Solutions Main Stage. Carson Jeffrey, Holly Beth, and Graycie York will be featured on the Tumbleweed TexStyles Stage.
The artists will be joined by 40 of the best and most celebrated barbecue restaurants in Texas, plus a special guest restaurant – the renowned HooDoo Brown BBQ from Ridgefield, CT. Barbecue restaurants will be on hand to serve attendees samples of smoked meats and other selected options. The festival will bring together the largest number of barbecue restaurants in this capacity in the state. A Troubadour VIP ticket or Troubadour BBQ & Music ticket will allow the ticket-holder to sample food from as many of the participating restaurants as they like. Almost half of the participating restaurants were recently listed among Texas Monthly’s Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas last October, with many others featured in the magazine’s Honorable Mention list. A total of 17 restaurants are located in the greater DFW area.
Participating Texas barbecue joints include: 1701 Barbecue (Beaumont), 1775 Texas Pit BBQ (College Station), B4 Barbeque & Boba (Mabank), Brick Vault Brewery & BBQ (Marathon), Brisket Love BBQ & Icehouse (Lindale), Brix Barbecue (Fort Worth), Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ (Pflugerville), Cattleack Barbeque (Dallas), CM Smokehouse (Austin), Dayne’s Craft Barbecue (Fort Worth), Eaker Barbecue (Fredericksburg), Guess Family BBQ (Waco), Helberg BBQ (Waco), Heim BBQ (Fort Worth), Hill Barbecue (Lubbock), Hurtado Barbecue (Arlington, Little Elm and Fort Worth), Hutchins BBQ (McKinney and Frisco), JQ’s Tex-Mex BBQ (Houston), Kreuz Market (Lockhart), LJ’s BBQ (Brenham), Lockhart Smokehouse (Dallas, Arlington and Plano), Meat Church (Waxahachie), Mimsy’s Craft Barbecue (Crockett), Nomad Barbecue (Cypress), North Texas Smoke (Decatur), Panther City Barbecue (Fort Worth), Pinkerton’s Barbecue (Houston and San Antonio), Reveille Barbecue Co. (Pinehurst), Roegels Barbecue Co. (Houston and Katy), Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue (Harker Heights), Slaughter’s BBQ Oasis (Sulphur Springs), Smiley’s Craft Barbecue (Roanoke), Smoke Sessions BBQ (Royse City), Smokey Joe’s BBQ (Dallas), Sunbird Barbecue (Longview), Tender Smokehouse (Celina), Tyler’s Barbeque (Amarillo), Vaqueros Texas Bar-B-Q (Grapevine), Wright-On Taco & BBQ (Harleton), and Zavala’s Barbecue (Grand Prairie).
“We are incredibly stoked to bring this music lineup and stellar group of barbecue joints for our second Troubadour Festival in Celina,” said Chase Colston, the promoter and co-owner of Troubadour Festival. “We had an incredible first year in 2021 with a sellout crowd, and we anticipate an even faster sellout at this year’s festival. We are grateful to the City of Celina for allowing us to bring the biggest barbecue and music festival in Texas back to where it began.”
Tickets for Troubadour Festival go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 12, at troubadourfestival.com. The event has four ticket options: Troubadour VIP ($225), Troubadour BBQ & Music ($125), and Troubadour Music ($60). VIP tickets include hour-earlier entry (12 p.m.) into the barbecue sampling, a festival T-shirt, two alcoholic beverages, an exclusive VIP area with a private bar, seating, access to flushable toilets, and access to a standing-room only area in front of the stage. A Platinum VIP package also will be available. BBQ & Music tickets (1 p.m. entry) include both the access to the food sampling and the concert. Music tickets (4 p.m. entry) are good for the concert. Local food trucks will be open on-site after the barbecue sampling ends at 4 p.m., and barbecue restaurants have the option to sell food after 4 p.m. if they wish.
