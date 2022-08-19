On Nov. 6, 2021, Chase Colston introduced Pat Green onto a stage during the inaugural run of a sold-out music and barbecue event in Celina, Texas.
The event was Troubadour Fest, and it was the realization of a vision Colston had wanted to bring to Celina that brought together live music and a sweeping array of barbecue from around the state. The sold-out event featured five performing acts, over 40 Texas barbecue restaurants sharing their creations and a whopping 7,500 attendees.
“Twenty-five percent of one town’s population was in one place seeing this first-time event, which was pretty cool,” Colston said.
For years, Colston had worked to produce the Red Dirt Barbecue Festival in Tyler through his previous job. After the onset of a pandemic had resulted in his events job being furloughed and then lost, he and his best friend and business partner looked at the possibility of creating their own event elsewhere.
They settled on locating that event in Celina.
Now, Troubadour Festival is preparing for its second run in Celina for Oct. 15, once again at Old Celina Park.
The event, which will feature performances by the Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen and more, is set to spotlight 40 Texas barbecue restaurants — 16 of which are on Texas Monthly’s Top 50 barbecue joints list — as well as world-renowned Hoodoo Brown BBQ from Ridgefield, Connecticut.
“Having Hoodoo Brown in Celina’s going to be really, really special, and then we have a lot of the same faces from last year, we have some new faces coming this year, so from a barbecue standpoint, you’re seeing the best of the best all in one place,” Colston said.
Building on last year’s run, Colston said a priority this year was to expand the VIP area, add more bathrooms and expand the bar and seating area.
“We’re just trying to make it better and better each time,” he said.
On Aug. 12, the event sold out of VIP tickets within hours, Colston said, and the other two ticket categories were over halfway sold as of Wednesday.
“So we are definitely anticipating a sellout again, and we are anticipating selling out even sooner than last year, so it’s one of those things where urgency is important, and when they’re gone, we’re gone,” Colston said.
Celina Mayor Sean Terry said the event at Old Celina Park provides an opportunity both for Celina citizens and for Celina visitors.
“We like to be an entertainment kind of destination city,” Terry said. “We talk about the downtown square a lot, but we also have great parks systems and a great place to host events out there.”
He added that the event could equate to money spent within the city by visitors from out of town.
“It’s just a great way to showcase the city in a safe environment as well,” he said.
He added that while large events are usually produced by the city, the 2021 iteration of Troubadour Festival was the first private event hosted at a city of Celina venue.
“And so it was kind of a test for us as a city, that ‘Hey, yeah, we’re ready for this,’” Terry said, adding that larger cities like Addison will also bring in private entities for events.
“It kind of showed us, hey, this is something we want to continue doing and looking for other partnerships in the future with other private people,” Terry said.
As for the 2022 Troubadour Fest, Terry shared hopes for everyone to have a safe, good time and for record restaurant and retail sales.
“I just hope our community embraces this,” he said, ”and (it’s) just another reason to show why Celina is special.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.