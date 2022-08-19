Troubadour 1.jpg

The 2021 Troubadour Festival brought music, barbecue and more to Old Celina Park. 

On Nov. 6, 2021, Chase Colston introduced Pat Green onto a stage during the inaugural run of a sold-out music and barbecue event in Celina, Texas.

The event was Troubadour Fest, and it was the realization of a vision Colston had wanted to bring to Celina that brought together live music and a sweeping array of barbecue from around the state. The sold-out event featured five performing acts, over 40 Texas barbecue restaurants sharing their creations and a whopping 7,500 attendees.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

