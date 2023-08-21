Copy of 11.6.21-music-219.jpg

Troubadour Festival will once again bring the barbecue and country music to Old Celina Park on Oct. 21. 

 Photo provided by Chase Colston / Courtesy of Patrick Tewey

Troubadour Festival in Celina is gearing up for its third and most charmed run yet.

The annual event, which first planted roots at Old Celina Park in 2021, fuses together a barbecue experience with live country music in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in the region. The 2023 iteration of the event is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Old Celina Park.


Audrey Henvey is the news editor for Star Local Media. She writes for the Frisco Enterprise, Celina Record and Check Out Prosper. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

