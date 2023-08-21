Troubadour Festival in Celina is gearing up for its third and most charmed run yet.
The annual event, which first planted roots at Old Celina Park in 2021, fuses together a barbecue experience with live country music in the heart of one of the fastest-growing cities in the region. The 2023 iteration of the event is scheduled for Oct. 21 at Old Celina Park.
“It’s a great town, it’s a great place and the people are so nice and supportive, as well as everyone with the city,” said Chase Colston, promoter and co-owner of Troubadour Festival. “We’ve spent a lot of time the last three years, almost three years, trying to cement ourselves in a couple areas across the state, and Celina’s been kind of the original from day one, and we want to keep growing along with a city that is also growing exponentially.”
More than 7,500 people have attended the first two years of the event in Celina.
This year’s event will feature the most barbecue restaurants yet with 41 Texas-based venues visiting Celina as well as two out-of state venues — Hoodoo Brown BBQ of Connecticut and Blake’s at Southern Millin of Tennessee. Texas-based venues include Hutchins BBQ of McKinney and Frisco; Tender Smokehouse of Celina, Frisco and Aubrey; Tyler’s Barbeque of Amarillo; Roegels Barbecue Co. of Houston and Katy and more.
Colston said the event allows barbecue venues from around Texas to connect with each other and to showcase their talents to guests.
“And that’s what we’re shooting for,” Colston said. “Not only do we want our guests to experience the ability to try 40-plus different places all in the same location, but also the next time they travel to Austin or Houston or maybe some small town in far west Texas or south Texas, they see a restaurant on the side of the road, they can remember ‘Oh, I saw them in Celina. Let’s go have lunch there,’ or something like that.”
This year's event will feature a bigger footprint, Colston said, with an expanded area and a wider layout in Old Celina Park.
This year’s event will also feature the festival’s biggest lineup in Celina, Colston said. Multi-platinum country artist Chris Young is headlining the event, with Randy Houser, Cory Morrow, Bart Crow and more taking the stage.
