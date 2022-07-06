Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) has confirmed that two minors were exposed to a bat that may have had rabies.
On Friday, CCHCS announced a possible rabies exposure at the Heritage Celina Homeowner’s Association community pool at 1231 Stanford Lane. According to the report, a bat was seen in the pool and within the pool complex on Friday. While the bat had not been located for testing, its behavior indicated it may have been infected with rabies, CCHCS stated.
“If you or your child had any type of physical contact with a bat at the Heritage Celina community pool, please contact the Collin County Health Care Services Epidemiology Program as soon as possible,” the department stated.
That includes touching, petting or holding a bat in any way, the department added.
The CCHCS phone number is 972-548-4707 during business hours. For after hours and holiday calls, contact Collin County Sheriff's Dispatch at 972-547-5350 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.
“If your child was in or near the area of the pool, please ask them if they had contact with any animal,” the department stated. “Children may confuse sick bats with mice, frogs, puppies, kittens or other animals.”
On Wednesday, a spokesperson with CCHCS confirmed that two minors were exposed to the bat.
“Rabies is a viral illness that can be transmitted to humans through an infected animal’s saliva,” the original press release stated. “The illness can be prevented with treatment before symptoms begin. However, once a person has symptoms, the disease is always fatal if left untreated. Animal contact may lead to exposure to rabies. Humans who have been bitten, scratched or touched the saliva of a rabid animal must have a series of shots to prevent them from becoming infected with rabies. Infected animals can transmit the rabies virus prior to the onset of symptoms.”
As of Wednesday, the investigation is ongoing.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.