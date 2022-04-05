A virtual public meeting hosted by the Texas Department of Transportation regarding US 380 has been given an extended deadline date to allow for more input.
The meeting, which launched on March 22, will remain open through April 21 at http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380EISPublicMeeting. The goal of the meting is to get input on improvement studies for US 380 between Coit Road and FM 1827 in Collin County, according to a press release from the department.
The studies will provide an update on the environmental impact statement (EIS) process, including a presentation of available environmental findings and design schematics for the build alternatives under consideration. The proposed project would provide an eight-lane freeway with frontage roads to manage congestion and east-west mobility, connectivity, traffic operations, and safety. This is a growing area in the communities of Collin County, and the studies will assist in planning for traffic needs. Participants will be able to view study materials and provide comments at either of the meeting options.
Attendees have the following options for submitting feedback:
All comments and mail must be submitted and postmarked by Thursday, April 21, 2022, to be included in the public record.
Those without internet access can call (214) 320-6625 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.
