Updated: May 8, 2022 @ 1:09 am
The results are in and Prosper ISD will have Jorden Dial, Kelly Cavender and Garrett Linker sit on its board once the unofficial election results are canvassed.
Place 1
Dial took the Place 1 seat by earning 49.6% of the vote, followed by Kristin Meier at 27.4% and Kerry Antwine 23%.
Place 3
The seat for Place 3 will be filled by Cavender, who earned 54% of the vote. Lanford Rodgers finished with 23.4% of the vote, followed by Nataly Huddleston with 22.7%.
Place 6
Only .4% of the vote separated the winner Linker and Lane Chamblee. Linker earned 50.2% of the vote, followed by Chamblee with 49.8%.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
(0) comments
