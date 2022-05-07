Election File Photo
The results are in and Prosper ISD will have Jorden Dial, Kelly Cavender and Garrett Linker sit on its board once the unofficial election results are canvassed.

Place 1

Dial took the Place 1 seat by earning 49.6% of the vote, followed by Kristin Meier at 27.4% and Kerry Antwine 23%. 

Place 3

The seat for Place 3 will be filled by Cavender, who earned 54% of the vote. Lanford Rodgers finished with 23.4% of the vote, followed by Nataly Huddleston with 22.7%.

Place 6

Only .4% of the vote separated the winner Linker and Lane Chamblee. Linker earned 50.2% of the vote, followed by Chamblee with 49.8%.

