An AMBER issued from Celina the morning of Jan. 5 for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler is no longer active.
"The Celina Police Department, in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, has located Alexis Vidler, 17, at a residence near Princeton, Texas," police said in a 12:52 p.m. statement. "Vidler was found unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). The Amber Alert is no longer active."
The alert was issued shortly before 2 a.m. on Jan. 5, stating that Vidler had been last seen on Jan. 2. The alert at the time stated, "Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger."
In an 8:45 a.m. statement on Jan. 5, the Celina Police Department stated: "An Amber Alert was issued earlier this morning for a missing 17-year-old female in Celina, Texas. The Celina Police Department, in cooperation with other federal, state, and local law enforcement authorities, is currently searching for the missing teen who may have initially voluntarily left the home in which she was staying. Police believe there is no threat to the community."
This story was updated as information was made available.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
