An AMBER issued from Celina the morning of Jan. 5 for 17-year-old Alexis Vidler is no longer active. 

"The Celina Police Department, in conjunction with cooperating federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, has located Alexis Vidler, 17, at a residence near Princeton, Texas," police said in a 12:52 p.m. statement. "Vidler was found unharmed and returned to the custody of Child Protective Services (CPS). The Amber Alert is no longer active." 

