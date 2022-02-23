Celina ISD file

Due to deteriorating weather conditions in the area, Celina ISD schools will be closed through Thursday, the district announced. 

CISD announced an early release for its campuses Wednesday afternoon. 

In a Wednesday announcement, Superintendent Tom Maglisceau said all extracurricular activities and events were canceled for Wednesday evening. 

