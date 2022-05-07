Election file photo
Philip Ferguson and Tony Griggs are set to be serving as the newest members of the Celina City Council. 

According to reports from Denton and Collin counties, Ferguson won 58.3% of the votes, or 926, for his bid for Place 1. Opponent Eric Becker won 41.7%, or 662 of the votes. 

The county reports also indicate Griggs won Place 6 on the City Council with 60.5% of the votes, or 949. Griggs beat out incumbent Chad Anderson, who garnered 39.5%, or 620, of the votes. 

The county numbers are reported with all precincts reporting.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed by the Celina City Council. 

