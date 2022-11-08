This story has been updated as election results were released on Nov. 8, 2022.
As Collin and Denton counties continue to provide updated election results, numbers are rolling in for Celina's local option election item.
The item allowed residents to vote for or against legalizing the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages throughout the city.
Back in 2010, a Celina election passed allowing for beer and wine sales on and off premises and allowing for mixed beverage sales at restaurants. However, the allowances applied only to the city limits as they stood in 2010 when the election took place. Since then, Celina has annexed a considerable amount of land.
The item on the Nov. 8, 2022 ballot, if approved, will allow for all alcoholic beverage sales including mixed beverages in city limits as of November 2022. Dustin McAfee, executive director of development services with the city, previously told The Celina Record that this would in effect also allow for liquor stores in the city limits.
As of 10:08 p.m., compiled numbers from Collin and Denton counties showed 75.2% of votes (4,191) in favor of the item and 24.8% of votes (1,382) against the item. Those numbers come with 42 of 105 vote centers in Collin County reporting and 120 of 238 precincts in Denton County reporting.
According to compiled numbers provided by Collin and Denton counties, early results as of 7 p.m. indicated 74.8% of votes (3,892) in favor of the item and 25.2% (1,313) against.
Collin and Denton counties continue to update numbers through the night. Stay tuned to CelinaRecord.com for the latest.
