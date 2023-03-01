This story has been updated to reflect that two individuals are no longer listed as candidates.
Celina residents will be going to the polls in May to select a Mayor and two city council members as part of the 2023 general election.
The election filing period for the election closed at 5 p.m. on Feb. 17. According to the city of Celina, multiple people filed to run:
Mayor Sean Terry has filed to run for re-election to the spot. In addition, Ryan Tubbs has filed to run for mayor.
City Council Place 4 Incumbent Wendie Wigginton has filed to run for re-election to the spot. In addition, KJ Clark has filed to run for the spot. Corbett Howard had also filed to run but is no longer listed on the city's election webpage. Celina City Secretary Lauren Vaughns confirmed that Howard had withdrawn from the race.
City Council Place 5 Incumbent Mindy Koehne has filed to run for re-election to the spot. Resident Jack Hastings had originally filed to run for Place 5 but is no longer listed on the city's election webpage. Vaughns confirmed that Hastings had also withdrawn from the race.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
