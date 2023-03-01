Celina file

File photo 

 Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

This story has been updated to reflect that two individuals are no longer listed as candidates. 

Celina residents will be going to the polls in May to select a Mayor and two city council members as part of the 2023 general election. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments