The lack of meaningful rainfall, continued hot, dry conditions and overall growth and development are leading to higher than normal water use among Upper Trinity’s Customers. Upper Trinity has determined that water demand is approaching a level that could cause a reduced delivery capacity for all or parts of its transmission system. Therefore, Upper Trinity is initiating Stage 1 – Water Watch of its Drought Contingency Plan.
Under Stage 1, outdoor watering is limited to a maximum of two times per week and prohibited between the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. All wholesale customers, primarily in Denton County, have been requested to implement these and other water-saving measures. Residents should check their city’s or utility’s website or social media for specific requirements regarding outdoor watering.
“Although Upper Trinity’s local water supply reservoirs (Lewisville, Ray Roberts and Chapman lakes) are relatively full, water levels are beginning to drop. The unusual high water demand, particularly for outdoor watering, is approaching levels that may affect Upper Trinity’s capacity to deliver water to all Customers,” said Larry N. Patterson, Executive Director of Upper Trinity Regional Water District. “By initiating Stage 1, Upper Trinity’s goal is to achieve a 5% reduction in water use throughout the summer.”
According to the Texas Water Development Board, outdoor watering can be up to 80% of total water used during the summer, and much of this is wasted through inefficient landscape watering practices. Watering deep and infrequent and watering early or late in the day, can save water and improve the health and vigor of the landscape.
Upper Trinity has also requested its Customers increase public awareness on ways to reduce outdoor water use. For specific information and tips, visit www.waterlessyall.com. Here are a few additional tips:
· Have a certified irrigator perform an irrigation system check-up to ensure its watering efficiently.
· Follow weekly outdoor watering recommendations provided by Texas A&M AgriLife at WaterMyYard.org.
· Create a water-wise landscape by using plants that are native and adapted to the North Texas area.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
