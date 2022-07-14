The water district that services Celina has asked customers to prohibit outdoor watering for three days next week in the midst of repairs.
On Thursday, the Upper Trinity Regional Water District reported a significant leak on the Chapman Lake 84-inch raw water transmission pipeline. The pipeline is owned and operated by the North Texas Municipal Water District and the city of Irving. Repairs are scheduled for July 19-21 and require the pipeline to be taken out of service, the district stated.UTRWD will be relying on water from the Taylor Water Treatment Plant and the Harpool Plant on-site emergency water supply lake to serve its Northeast Denton County customers during the repair.
“We're asking that each customer prohibit all outdoor watering during these three days — this action is necessary to ensure there is sufficient treated water for essential use,” the district stated. “We understand this is untimely, but the pipeline must be taken out of service to make the repairs. The district has been assured that the pipeline will be returned to service as soon as possible.”
“As Celina residents have graciously done during these hot summer days, UTRWD asks customers to make every effort to conserve water during these pipeline repairs," the city of Celina stated Thursday on social media. “Thank you, in advance, for your understanding and cooperation. Again, the City of Celina expects no water service interruption next week.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
