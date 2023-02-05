Celina square file
File photo by Audrey Henvey | Star Local Media

Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in and around Celina the week of Feb. 5: 

Get 'The Debrief' from Celina PD

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments