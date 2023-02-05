Here are five things to mark on your calendar for this week in and around Celina the week of Feb. 5:
Get 'The Debrief' from Celina PD
The Celina Police Department will host a talk on civilian response to active shooter events from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 7.
The event will take place at the Collin College Celina campus (2505 Kinship Pkwy).
"The City and our Celina Police Department have partnered to offer this Debrief session to provide strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event," the event page states. "Topics include the history and prevalence of active shooter events, civilian response options, medical issues and more."
Register at celina-tx.ticketleap.com/the-debrief-crase
Valentine's dinner and dueling piano
Two29 on the Square (229 W Pecan St.) will host a Valentine's dinner for 6-11 p.m. Feb. 11.
The event includes a three-course plated dinner and full bar.
Tickets are $85. More information is at tinyurl.com/ytzkxx92
Valentine's sip and stroll at The Star
The Star in Frisco will host a Valentine's sip and stroll event from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 8
"Enjoy sips and bites, love songs and photo moments, gift shopping, exclusive offers, complimentary valentine’s takeaways, and much more during our sip & stroll featuring 15+ participating shops & restaurants in The Star District," the event page states.
"Guests will check in and pick up their illustrated stroll map featuring special offers from participating restaurants & shops, an exclusive seasonal tasting glass, and a shopping tote, then head out into The Star District for a variety of Valentine’s-inspired sips, shopping, entertainment and more."
More information is at thestarinfrisco.com/calendar/valentines-sip-stroll/
Glaze a bowl, make a difference
Empty Bowls McKinney is an annual fundraising effort that aims to increase awareness and to raise money to fight food insecurity in the area. The event features a show in May that features artistically decorated bowls that are available for sale.
In advance of the May fundraiser, Empty Bowls McKinney is hosting a bowl glazing event at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Make Expression Pottery Studio (2995, Preston Rd, Unit 1535, Frisco). The event is $25. Registration information is available at emptybowlsmckinney.com/services-4-1
Valentine's Chocolate and Wine Walk McKinney
Lone Star Wine Cellars and Historic Downtown McKinney will host a Valentine's Chocolate and Wine Walk from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Ticket information and more details are at chocolatewinewalk.eventbrite.com
