If you were not able to attend the Celina Record Candidate Forum in person on Monday, April 24, no worries, we have you covered. Watch the entire forum online below:

On Monday, April 24, the Celina Record and Star Local Media held a candidate forum for residents of Celina to hear from candidates running for Celina ISD Board of Trustees, Celina City Council and Celina Mayor. The forum was moderated by Audrey Henvey, lead reporter with the Celina Record and Star Local Media, and Rick Rogers, owner of the Celina Record and Star Local Media.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

