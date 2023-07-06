The City of Celina Public Library Master plan draft is now available for residents to review.
The Library Master Plan is the starting point of what the city's new library will be, according to city officials. City officials asked the public for its input, and the feedback received was put into the master plan draft that can be viewed at this link: https://www.celina-tx.gov/1565/Library-Master-Plan.
According to the city of Celina website, this Master Plan "seeks to be comprehensive, actionable, forward thinking and develops creative space planning recommendations to allow the library to respond to community needs, desires, and goals from now through the year 2040."
In preparation for the master plan process, staff members, consultants, and representatives from the Celina Public Library and the city embarked on a series of tours to explore and evaluate exemplary libraries across Texas. These visits aimed to gather valuable insights into best practices and services offered at newly constructed or renovated libraries in the region. The information obtained during these tours proved to be invaluable for the planning process.
The tours provided an opportunity for the library and city staff to witness firsthand the innovative services, efficient systems, functional furniture, and effective layouts implemented in these libraries. Through the collection of pictures and images, the staff captured aspirational elements that could greatly benefit the Celina community if integrated into the local library system. This visual documentation of successful library practices formed an essential part of the planning process.
Furthermore, the lessons learned from the tours played a significant role in generating images and ideas for community input. The staff used the insights gained during the tours to develop a common architectural vocabulary for the consulting team. This shared understanding ensured effective communication and collaboration between the stakeholders involved in the master plan process.
A total of 10 tours were meticulously planned and undertaken as part of this information-gathering endeavor. The selected libraries for visitation included:
- Austin Public Library
- Seguin Public Library
- Buda Public Library
- San Marcos Public Library
- John and Judy Gay Library
- Arlington Downtown Library
- Lewisville Library
- Frisco Public Library (both the new and old facilities)
- Euless Public Library
- Wylie Public Library
The city and the consulting team made efforts to ensure broad community involvement in the planning process. To achieve this objective, the team implemented several strategies, including:
- Celina Christmas on the Square: During this event, vision boards and "Celina Dollars" were created to enable the community to establish priorities for the new library. Each attendee received five $100 bills to allocate among the library spaces/services they deemed most important. These monetary representations were then placed in envelopes corresponding to the chosen areas within the library.
- Reuse of Vision Boards: The vision boards were not limited to a single event but were utilized at different story times and library programs. This allowed a wider range of community members, including children and families, to participate in shaping the vision for the new library.
- Senior Luncheon: The consulting team attended a senior luncheon, where they presented the vision boards and gathered input from senior citizens. This engagement ensured that the perspectives of this important demographic were incorporated into the planning process.
- Presentation to Library and Parks Boards: The vision boards were presented to both the Library Board and Parks Board. These presentations offered an opportunity for the members of these boards, who possess expertise and insights in relevant areas, to provide input and feedback on the proposed vision for the new library.
- Staff Participation: City and library staff members were given the opportunity to participate in the voting process based on the vision boards. Their perspectives and expertise were considered valuable in determining the direction of the new library.
More than 420 citizens actively participating in person. The collective input and feedback received from the community resulted in the identification of the top 10 images that would guide the planning and design of the new library. Learn more about the library services survey results here: https://www.celina-tx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11172/Celina-Public-Library-Library-Voting-Results.
Efforts were also made to gather information about the community's needs and the envisioned role of the Celina Public Library as the city continues to grow. This involved conducting interviews with various stakeholders and groups, including:
- City and library staff
- Library board
- Parks board
- Citizens of Celina
- Celina Chamber of Commerce
- Celina Independent School District (ISD)
- Celina home school groups
Input from the Celina City Council will be sought during an upcoming council meeting, ensuring that the perspectives and insights of elected officials are incorporated into the planning process.
To expand community participation in the planning process, 720 Design collaborated with PolCo/National Research Center to develop an online survey. The survey consisted of 12 questions, including one open-ended question to allow participants to provide additional comments. Efforts were made to promote the survey widely, including advertising on the city and library Facebook accounts, city staff newsletters, library programs, the library service desk, community newsletters, and through the outreach of board members. Between January 9 and February 10, 2023, over 560 community members actively participated in the survey.
