The City of Celina Public Library Master plan draft is now available for residents to review.

The Library Master Plan is the starting point of what the city's new library will be, according to city officials. City officials asked the public for its input, and the feedback received was put into the master plan draft that can be viewed at this link: https://www.celina-tx.gov/1565/Library-Master-Plan.

