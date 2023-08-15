Lovinggood Headshot.png

Victoria Lovinggood

 Photo by Cassie Lee

Victoria Lovinggood came to the Celina area after finding a house that she knew was "the one" in 2020. Since then, she has become a part of the community through volunteering with the city of Celina.  

Tell me a little about yourself.


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments