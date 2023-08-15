Victoria Lovinggood came to the Celina area after finding a house that she knew was "the one" in 2020. Since then, she has become a part of the community through volunteering with the city of Celina.
Tell me a little about yourself.
I’m a Capricorn/Aquarius. . . oh you don’t mean it that way. I’m a California native, born and raised. I also had a chance to live in Connecticut for a few years. I’ve been with my husband Scott for 23 years, and we have been married for 15 years. I am an animal lover — we have four cats ranging from 12 years old to four months old: Cleo, Godzilla, Sally and Ivy.
What brought you to Celina?
In October 2020, I came out here to visit a friend living in Light Farms that had moved right at the start of the pandemic, and I went to look at houses with her and her husband. When we came to look at the house we now live in, I instantly knew it was where we were meant to be. I tell people that it is like buying a wedding dress — you know it’s "The One" as soon as you put it on. That’s how I felt with the house.
How many years have you been volunteering?
Off and on I’ve been volunteering for 29 years starting in high school and continuing into adulthood. With the city of Celina, I have been volunteering since 2022. Volunteering is in my DNA.
Why do you volunteer?
I love to give back and be of service. Being a volunteer allows me to meet people, make new friends, and nourishes my being.
What do you do as a volunteer?
My specialty is administrative duties. My favorite thing as a volunteer with the city is being a friendly face at the city of Celina booth during Friday Night Market or an event. I get to share my love of the city with others who are new or have come out to an event and stop by to just ask a question.
What do you enjoy most about volunteering?
Being out in the community and meeting people. I’m a people-person, and volunteering gives me the ability to be out and about meeting folks.
What advice would you have to someone who is considering getting involved as a volunteer?
Just jump in and go for it. Doing it once you’ll be hooked. If you aren’t ready for a big event, then start small with Friday Night Market or a one-off opportunity. There are some unique opportunities that come up, and really you can find anything that fits your ability.
What is your favorite thing you’ve done as a volunteer?
There are two things that I have done that I would rank as a favorite. My first would be from my first-time volunteering as a greeter for Christmas on the Square in 2022. I showed up to check-in and wrangled my husband into joining me. We were out greeting the buses with maps and welcoming folks to the event. The other is working at the city booth — it matches my nature so well and is something that I can do because of limitations I have.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
Learning, I’m an avid learner. Baseball is another favorite thing I enjoy. I’m also a big Disney fan, so I spend a lot of time playing a game on my phone called Disney Magic Kingdoms: it has attractions and characters, and you essentially get to build your own version of the theme park.
What is a fun fact about yourself?
I won’t say which one, but I was born during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.
Who or what inspires you?
I’m inspired by people around me. I like to learn about people because everyone at some point has had an obstacle to overcome or has had to adapt from life experiences. It is a constant reminder that no matter what I’m facing or feeling someone else has been there too, I’m not alone.
