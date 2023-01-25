Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone.
Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.
The number was one of multiple details shared during the Celina Chamber of Commerce’s State of the City event that served as hallmarks for just what the future of Celina is slated to look like.
The event, which served as a chance for city and school district leaders to highlight big wins and local partnerships, included remarks from Celina Mayor Sean Terry, Celina Chamber of Commerce President Melissa Cromwell, EDC Executive Director Alexis Jackson and Maglisceau.
Celina ISD is no stranger to the growth that is coming its way. The district opened a new campus, Moore Middle School, in 2022 and is slated to open the doors to its third elementary school (newly named Bobby Ray and Afton Martin Elementary) this year. And the district isn’t close to stopping.
Maglisceau said the district is roughly one month away from starting work on elementary No. 4 at Cambridge Crossing. Elementary 4 is slated to open in 2024, Elementary 5 is slated to open in 2025 and Elementary 6 will likely open in 2026, Maglisceau said.
“Along the way, we anticipate in a couple of years opening up Middle School No. 2, beginning work in about probably 18 months on Middle School No. 2 down a little south, on the south side of things,” he added.
In addition, the district is in the beginning stages of kicking off a long range planning committee that will come out of a bond update committee, Maglisceau said.
The district’s bond voted on in 2019 was originally slated to serve as a 10-year bond program.
“Because of the exponential growth, we have been building buildings faster than we had intended to do so, and so we are moving through those projects,” Maglisceau said Wednesday.
He added that there may need to be discussions regarding the next bond program.
“After Middle School 2 and Elementary 6, those will be the last facilities from this bond,” he said. “And if we are still having the growth that we’re experiencing here, we’ll be needing to talk to our community about the possibility of a bond for elementaries to come and any other schools that are coming.”
Maglisceau added that the district is looking ahead to the next phase of expanding Celina High School.
“The last bond in 2019 wanted to take this building from a 1,500-student building to a 3,000-student building, so we’re bringing that committee back together (...) making sure this is still our plan, because we need to get designing on that and get going so that by 2026, this school will be able to accommodate 3,000 students,” he said.
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.