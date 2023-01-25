Celina state of the city 4.jpg

Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau addresses the crowd at the 2023 Celina State of the City event hosted by the Celina Chamber of Commerce. 

Celina ISD is 12 students away from reaching a milestone.

Once 12 more students join the district, CISD will have reached 4,000 students, Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau said Wednesday.

Celina state of the city 5.jpg

Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau addresses the crowd at the 2023 Celina State of the City event hosted by the Celina Chamber of Commerce. 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments