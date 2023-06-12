Celina Police are looking to make residents aware that the fentanyl crisis is an issue that hits everywhere —including Celina.
“One of our roles as your Celina Police Department is to educate our community about dangerous situations or trends that are causing havoc, harm, or even death,” the department stated in a May 18 public service announcement to the community. “And no matter how safe we are, we are never immune to these dangers.”
Between April 2019 and May 2023, the Celina Police Department reported 13 overdoses, according to data provided by the department. Of those, eight were related to fentanyl, with four resulting in death, said Celina Police Sgt. Bryce Kennedy.
“I hired on here in 2015, I can't think of a single overdose we had that was attributed to narcotics from 2015 to probably 2019,” said Celina Police Lt. Tim Hale.
Now, since fentanyl use has become a more significant problem, he said, the department is seeing an estimated three or four per year.
It’s an issue that the department is approaching with a multi-pronged strategy, Celina Police Chief John Cullison said. That includes both enforcement and community education.
On the enforcement side, that includes taking legal action, filing cases and looking for the trail, Cullison said.
“We're looking at who and where the narcotics are coming from and holding them accountable,” Cullison said. “And sometimes that's going deep into the food chain. Because sometimes typically it might be someone that's just, they're just selling it at street level. But we want to go a little deeper than that. Because then we get to sources.”
It also involves working beyond city limits.
“The last three or four people that we've arrested for selling fentanyl, the sale has not actually happened inside the city limits,” Kennedy said in a May 17 interview. “It's happened in another city. But when they bring it here and they overdose here, I will go back and file what's called an engaging case, or any kind of criminal case. And I don't know how many people have said, ‘how is the city of Celina arresting me for a warrant? I've never even been there.’ Well there's ways we can do that. And I want that message to get out.”
On the community engagement side, efforts include engaging public service announcements and planning talks with the community, including students and parents. The department is planning to host a fentanyl-focused discussion as part of its “Debrief” series in the near future.
In the meantime, there are signs parents can look for if they’re concerned about their children using fentanyl.
Kennedy said fentanyl pills will be crushed and snorted or liquified, but a recent trend, especially among the younger crowd, is to smoke fentanyl pills off of tin foil. He suggested parents look out for wadded up tin foil in trash cans, as well as for straws cut in half.
“That's not normal,” Kennedy said. “Kids just don't cut straws in half. And check your kid's trash because they'll put it at the bottom of the trash.”
He said other signs are credit cards or student IDs that have a thin layer of powder on them, as pills will be crushed with them, he said. Pills will also be crushed and snorted from the surface of a phone, Kennedy said.
Police also suggested checking their child’s social media. Evidence will not usually be found in text messages, police said, but rather through chats in social media apps such as Telegraph, Snapchat, Facebook Messenger or Instagram.
In addition, police suggest knowing code words for fentanyl. That includes “M30,” “perks,” “blues,” the letter “F,” and even the snowflake emoji, Kennedy said.
“There is no demographic and area this doesn't touch,” Kennedy said. “So if you're naive to it, you're already behind the curve.”
Both Kennedy and Hale have seen the impacts of such cases beyond the numbers. That includes the impact of overdoses and arrests on family members.
“It genuinely has an impact on every single person,” Hale said. “It has that trickle effect—all their family members, their children, their brothers, their sisters, their mothers. And it's not any less hard on any one type of person.”
More information about efforts to address the fentanyl crisis in Texas is available at hhs.texas.gov/services/mental-health-substance-use/mental-health-substance-use-resources/fighting-fentanyl.
