Celina police file
Audrey Henvey / Star Local Media

Celina Police are looking to make residents aware that the fentanyl crisis is an issue that hits everywhere —including Celina.

“One of our roles as your Celina Police Department is to educate our community about dangerous situations or trends that are causing havoc, harm, or even death,” the department stated in a May 18 public service announcement to the community. “And no matter how safe we are, we are never immune to these dangers.”

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments