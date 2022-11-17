Celina arts 1.jpg

Sticky notes and cue cards placed around the city council chambers on Wednesday contained suggestions for the future of arts and culture in Celina. The exercise was part of a town hall meeting designed to get public input for a forthcoming master plan focused on arts and culture in Celina.

If you asked what the future of arts and culture could be in Celina, the group of residents gathered Wednesday night would have a variety of answers.

Some would mention visions of amphitheaters or water tower art. Others would propose a performing arts center or space for mariachi bands. Others would suggest a sculpture walk.

Celina arts 2.jpg

Celina residents were asked to expand on ideas related to the three themes mentioned with regard to Celina's history (football, agriculture and military service) and to suggest others from the city's history that should be reflected on as the master plan is created.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

