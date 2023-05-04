On May 13, Celina’s historic downtown area will host the city’s biggest event of the year in a program that includes 7,000 pounds of crawfish, free live music performances, gator shows, an arcade and more.
That Saturday marks the day of Celina’s annual Cajun Fest, an event that is free to the public and that is scheduled for 2-9 p.m.
While the event is free to attend, crawfish meals are being sold through advance tickets at $20 and for $30 the day of the event.
As of May 3, presale ticket numbers are more than double last year’s — 807 presale tickets have been sold this year compared to 306 in 2022. Front row experience tickets, which are priced at $150, originally sold out, a city spokesperson stated, and the city has since released about 14 more of those tickets.
This year, live gator shows will include an expanded petting zoo area. Kong, a 13-foot gator, will have his own enclosure for visitors to see. In addition, the gator area will be located in the Church of Christ parking lot on North Ohio Street.
A Kids Zone will feature inflatables, carnival rides, ax throwing and an obstacle course. The event will include roughly 60 vendors selling handmade, homemade and homegrown items. The event will also feature an expanded tent and seating area on the square. In addition, Cajun Fest will include an arcade with “old school” games along with a bar and cooling area at Two29 on the Square.
Parking is available at Celina High School (3455 North Preston Road) and Brookshire’s (675 Sunset Blvd.) with free shuttle service provided from 2-10 p.m.
The event schedule is as follows:
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Hector Ward & The Big Time performance
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.