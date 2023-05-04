Cajun fest file.jpg
File photo

On May 13, Celina’s historic downtown area will host the city’s biggest event of the year in a program that includes 7,000 pounds of crawfish, free live music performances, gator shows, an arcade and more.

That Saturday marks the day of Celina’s annual Cajun Fest, an event that is free to the public and that is scheduled for 2-9 p.m.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

