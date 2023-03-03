Celina City Hall

Celina’s public library is gearing up to host its next book sale, a program that aims to benefit summer reading programs.

The sale, scheduled for April 1, will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Celina City Council Chambers (112 N Colorado St.)

