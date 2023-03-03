Celina’s public library is gearing up to host its next book sale, a program that aims to benefit summer reading programs.
The sale, scheduled for April 1, will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Celina City Council Chambers (112 N Colorado St.)
“This boost in resources is a vital help in getting performers booked, prizes for reading milestones, and party supplies for our kickoff and programs throughout the summer,” stated Library Supervisor Jessica Kanaan.
The library’s summer reading program has previously included such activities as summer story times, reading logs, a talent show by Heart of Texas Therapy Dogs, a chalk art event and more.
“The ‘Summer Slide' is a real thing that summer reading can help to curb,” Kanaan stated. “By staying active with reading — whether it be graphic novels, reading cookbooks or trying science experiments by following directions, it helps keep up comprehension skills and fosters a love of lifelong learning and stories.”
In advance of the sale, the Celina Public Library is also accepting book donations. Donations of encyclopedias, manuals, textbooks, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs or dictionaries will not be accepted.
Locals can also support the sale by attending the event, sharing information about the event or volunteering. Kanaan said there will be a couple of volunteer spots with the event open through the city’s volunteer page (celina-tx.gov/1447/Volunteer).
“We had our first big book sale last year, and every year, we'd like it to get a little more well known,” Kanaan stated. “We're hoping it will become a big event that will draw people from all over the area.”
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
