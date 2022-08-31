Over a span of three hours, a portion of Celina will transform into a living, breathing celebration of the city’s history.
Work is currently underway to produce the city’s inaugural Celina Heritage Festival, slated for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and located in the downtown square.
The event comes as part of an effort to honor the city’s heritage and agricultural history and branches from a goal in the city’s previous strategic plan, said Joe Monaco, communications and marketing director with the city of Celina.
City staff and the Celina Public Library have been working since March to prepare for the festival, including a trip to the Celina Area Heritage Association Museum and a visit with Celina legend Punk Carter.
The event will include a Cowboy Poetry Contest, western carnival games, calf roping lessons and a quilt-themed community art project. Vendors will also be selling food, western-themed art and boutique items.
The inaugural event adds to the annual deck of events hosted in downtown Celina. Monaco said each event has its own personality, with the Celina Heritage Festival adding a historic western feel. He said the goal is to make the event educational while also creating fun for families.
The event also comes as Celina continues to face fast-paced growth and development.
“We’re always trying to remember who Celina is at its core, and you never want to remove the history from the city, and that’s something we’re really very cognizant of, in making sure we preserve our history and making sure that we never really forget who we are and where we came from and what this town was built on,” Monaco said. “So that’s part of this festival, is honoring that past tradition and honoring those who kind of helped make Celina what it is.”
Linda Shaw, Celina Public Library director, said the Cowboy Poetry genre comes from when cowboys would tell stories around campfires. Celina’s iteration of the Cowboy Poetry Contest included a call for poems across multiple age groups (1st through 4th grade, 5th through 8th grade, 9th through 12th grade and ages 18-plus).
The submission deadline was Aug. 26. Shaw said finalists for each age group will be asked to read their poems onstage at the festival. Submissions will also be on display at the Celina Senior Center during the event, she said. Following the readings, judges will select winners in each group and a grand prize winner.
