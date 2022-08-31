celina heritage festival.jpg

Celina's inaugural Heritage Festival is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 in the downtown square. 

 Flyer art courtesy of city of Celina / Facebook

Over a span of three hours, a portion of Celina will transform into a living, breathing celebration of the city’s history. 

Work is currently underway to produce the city’s inaugural Celina Heritage Festival, slated for 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 24 and located in the downtown square.  

