celina edc announcement.jpg
Courtesy of Celina EDC
The Celina Economic Development Corporation on Friday, Sept. 30, announced a new retail center at the entrance of the Light Farms community.  
 

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments