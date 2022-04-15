About 15 years into his firefighting career, Shain Hunn identified his purpose.
After stumbling across a book on the servant leadership model at a Barnes & Noble, Hunn became enamored with what servant leadership outlined. A short time later, he read another book about purpose and vision.
“I knew that day, my purpose was going to deliver a servant leadership message to a large group of people,” Hunn said.
At the time, Hunn was entering his role as assistant fire chief and was looking to spread the word about the leadership model as much as he could. At around that same time, City Manager Jason Laumer had also been studying the model, Hunn said.
So when Laumer approached Hunn a year and a half ago about transitioning out of the fire department and focusing solely on teaching leadership to city employees, the time felt right.
“I said ‘There’s the audience,’” Hunn said. “That’s the audience I was looking for.”
Today, Hunn, who now serves as Celina’s Director of Organizational Leadership teaches two different types of classes for city of Celina employees that both aim to teach them about the different aspects of servant leadership.
It began with an “informal leadership” class that meets twice per month and teaches the ins and outs of servant leadership to city employees at the manager level and up. Class topics include building trust in the workplace, what makes an effective team, conflict management, mentoring in the workplace and the pursuit of excellence and purpose.
More recently, Hunn has begun teaching a series of “emerging leaders” classes focused on “boots-on-the-ground employees” who are not managers.
“We believe that those are the most important people in the organization,” Hunn said.
The classes aren’t mandatory, Hunn said, but they have gotten good response: of the 74 employees who are at the manager and above level with the city, Hunn said his class sizes for the informal leadership classes are typically 40-50 people large. He also isn't the only person to teach the classes - other city leaders and local business owners have stepped in to lead some classes, too.
Hunn said he expects attendance for the “emerging leadership” classes, which began a few weeks ago, to quickly grow. The class saw about 50 people during its first session, and Hunn said he heard an overwhelming response after the first class.
“They said ‘We have been wanting this,’ and I knew they had been wanting that, and we’re just able to get it done,” Hunn said. “So I expect that class to grow tremendously.”
There are plans to expand on the success of the two class series, too. Hunn shared plans to roll out a formal leadership academy that will likely include different “levels” of class requirements, such as a “bronze” “silver” or “gold” level, in order to move up in a career.
“You may have to have five classes of leadership and/or development from my program to advance to the next stage of your career,” Hunn said. “So at every level, it may require the bronze level course to initially advance, and if you want to advance further, you may have to have the silver level, and if you really want to advance, you may have to have the gold.”
Against the backdrop of Celina’s growth, Hunn said, stressing leadership skills now helps build employees who understand the model the city is shooting for.
“They assume you have it,” he said. “They assume you know how that is, to lead others, you know, and there’s just a lot to it.”
Hunn said he hopes residents interacting with the city notice good and responsive customer service as an impact of the programs.
“We talk about answering emails the same day, regardless of how many you have, returning phone calls. If it’s not your division, still help someone,” Hunn said. “You know, we find ourselves, in this organization, helping others that are so far outside of our job duties.”
For Hunn, the impact of teaching servant leadership goes beyond the workplace.
“This isn’t something that you turn on at work and you turn off when you leave,” he said. “Far, far from it. It’s a lifestyle, it’s a journey not a destination, all these things that would encompass that is that this helps people become basically better people.”
