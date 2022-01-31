Sean Terry remembers when it could take 45 minutes to get someone in Celina to a hospital.
The current Celina Mayor joined the local fire department in 1998, when the closest hospital was in McKinney and the Frisco Fire Department provided ambulance services.
“We had to wait 20 minutes for them to get here and then go another 20 or 25 minutes to get to the hospital, so you’re out 45 minutes,” Terry said.
As a result, he knows that a hospital weighing anchor within Celina city limits will have a big impact.
“From a lifesaving ability, that’s huge,” he said.
Methodist Health System announced last week that it will be building its next hospital in Celina as part of a $200 million project that will provide healthcare services on 46.7 acres of land off of Dallas Parkway and Farm-to-Market 428.
The announcement came amid Celina’s exponential growth, a factor that Methodist Health System CEO Jim Scoggin cited as he reflected on the system’s move up north. However, he said, growth was just one of multiple reasons for the move.
“I would say when you look at the community need and demand and the distance patients from Celina and surrounding areas are driving to access in-patient hospital services, when you look at the quality of leadership and the vision of that leadership within Celina, that excites us,” Scoggin said, adding that the “family-oriented” culture within Celina was also appealing.
Methodist Health System bought the land on the corner of Dallas Parkway and FM 428 in December 2020. Scoggin described an “exhaustive, objective and intensive review of the timing” before the system board voted to officially approve the project on Jan 26.
Celina’s interest in a hospital had been in the works for a period of time and became a priority on the part of both the city and the Celina Economic Development Corporation about two to three years ago, Terry said.
When Methodist Health System showed interest in the Celina land, the company originally told the city that it probably wouldn’t build for five to 10 years.
“And then all of a sudden they’re like ‘You’ve got the rooftops there, you make a priority of safety in your city,’” Terry said.
The hospital’s specific location within Celina has significance. As Scoggin puts it, the location provides access and visibility.
“People need to be able to find you and need to be able to access you once they’ve found you,” Scoggin said, “and so when you look at the expansion of the Dallas North Tollway, that provides great access, that provides visibility, it happens to be, our particular site, very central to the existing population and eventual growth within the Celina community.”
For Celina’s first responders, the announcement means it will take fewer critical minutes to get people to a hospital for care. Of course, the announcement will have an impact that stretches beyond the 46.7 acres at the corner off of FM 428.
“I think when you have a major hospital, it brings in ancillary businesses, more doctors, more nurses, more dentist offices, botox, everything that goes along with patient care and healthcare and health needs,” Terry said.
Celina expects to be a city of 350,000 people, each of whom will expect that healthcare is readily available nearby.
“I think Methodist will set the standard of bringing other hospitals in, which just benefits our residents and our citizens as we grow,” Terry said.
He later notes that ambulances from nearby Tioga, Pilot Point and Aubrey, stacked high above the cities in Collin County, will also be able to come to Celina for care.
On Jan. 26, the day that Methodist Health System made its announcement, The Celina Record asked Terry if it was safe to say that the city is entering a new phase.
“I think so,” he responded. “I think it just shows that we’re growing up.”
For the Celina Mayor, Methodist’s entrance holds a special meaning:
“Celina’s in the crosshairs,” Terry said. “We’ve had visions to bring these types of products in. Now they’re coming, and we think more things will follow.”
