Celina is in the midst of a project that will allow it to collect a digital inventory of its roadway status and to prioritize roadway projects.
The city has hired national firm Data Transfer Solutions, LLC (DTS) to collect an inventory of roads maintained by the city. The firm uses a fleet of data collection vehicles with digital cameras to gather imagery on pavement and other above-ground transportation elements like signs, ADA ramps and curbs.
Data gathered in Celina will come with an analysis and a pavement condition index (PCI) rating of roadways, said Andrew Figueroa, public works director with the city of Celina. Figueroa said the survey will help the city assess and determine its roadway repair plan and will help develop the city’s maintenance plan.
While the city previously conducted a similar survey over a small portion of Celina, the current survey will evaluate all roadways within the current network that the city of Celina is responsible for maintaining and repairing, Figueroa said. The analysis will also help the city determine the level of work needed on a road and will help estimate roadwork costs.
“It is a vital tool,” Figueroa said.
DTS began collecting data on Feb. 27, with expectations to finish data collection by March 20. Figueroa said an analysis is slated to follow, with a final report expected for delivery by June 2.
Following this study, Figueroa said, the goal is to conduct similar surveys over different quarters of the city each year so that each part of the city is getting looked at every four years.
“Our goal is always to make sure people are able to get from point A to point B in a timely manner safely,” Figueroa said. “So this is just an important process in that step and determining projects going forward.”
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.