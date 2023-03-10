Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

Celina is in the midst of a project that will allow it to collect a digital inventory of its roadway status and to prioritize roadway projects.

The city has hired national firm Data Transfer Solutions, LLC (DTS) to collect an inventory of roads maintained by the city. The firm uses a fleet of data collection vehicles with digital cameras to gather imagery on pavement and other above-ground transportation elements like signs, ADA ramps and curbs.

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

