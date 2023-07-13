Bit by bit, Celina is putting together a patchwork of voices to tell the city’s story.
When the first couple of episodes of the Life in Celina podcast dropped in early 2020, the idea was to “sell Celina” by telling its story through the people who live and work there.
“It really was a 2 o’clock in the morning idea that I had,” said Alexis Jackson, economic development director for the city of Celina. “It is my job predominantly to sell Celina and share Celina’s story, which I think is a special one.”
After talks in 2019 with podcast creator Drew Myers, the first couple of episodes dropped in February 2020.
One hundred episodes later, the podcast has become a central pillar for capturing, celebrating and forwarding what it means to be in the Celina community.
“We always talk about staying true to our roots and our history and heritage, and we’re not trying to make something new here,” Jackson said. “We’re trying to take what makes Celina special today and just carry that on into the future.”
Tune in to the Life in Celina podcast today, and your ears will be filled with the voices that make up the community. You’ll hear local legends like Ralph O’Dell and Punk Carter. You’ll hear from sports celebrities like Craig James and Torii Hunter, who have tapped into the Celina story. You’ll hear from local business owners like Katie Dunn and Tyler Witt of the Little Wooden Penguin or Tammi Honrine and Melody Samuelson of Valley Vines. The voices of those who keep the community safe are featured, too, including that of Celina Police Chief John Cullison and rock star-turned-police officer Shane DiGeorge. As Jackson puts it, featured guests include those who have lived in Celina for 20 years and those who have lived here for 20 minutes.
“It’s crazy. They all have the same love and the same passion for Celina,” Jackson said. “Which is really unique.”
Since the podcast’s original inception under the wing of the city’s Economic Development Corporation, the project has changed hands to being under the leadership of Shain Hunn, director of organizational leadership with the city, and Jade Mizzel, Life Connected manager. For Hunn, who grew up in Celina, one of the things that makes the city special is people truly caring about each other.
“And I think a lot of communities of similar nature to Celina that are growing as well are losing that every day, and they’re not preserving that,” Hunn said. “So I think it’s more preserving what we have as opposed to creating something different.”
As Myers puts it, what makes Celina different from other communities are the people.
“And that’s what we celebrate on this podcast — people and their story,” Myers said. “And that’s what I love about it. I love coming up there and just giving these people this opportunity to share their story, because people crave to share their story.”
The result has gone beyond a mere “selling” of Celina and morphed into a cultural resource. Myers recalls hearing from one woman who listened to every podcast episode after deciding to move to the city.
“And she goes, ‘When my husband drove the U-Haul from California, I sent him the link to the podcast and made him listen to it, all the way from California.’’ Myers added.
And she’s not the only one.
“I’ve had people walk through the door, literally off the plane, landed in DFW, walk in this door and say, ‘I’m here in your office because I found Celina through an internet search, and then I started listening to the podcast, to learn more about Celina,’” Jackson said from the Celina EDC offices.
And it’s not done yet. Since the podcast’s 100th episode was published, the city has added more and continues to add to the archive of discussions that tell the city’s story.
“I’ve done community podcasts in other communities,” Myers said. “And they’ve been good, but Celina did it differently. And what I mean by that is Alexis and her staff, Shain and the city staff, wrapped their arms around it and embraced it wholeheartedly and said, ‘Hey we’re going all in with this thing.’ That’s how you get to 100 episodes.”
But when it comes to identifying stand-out episodes, Myers is quick to note that every episode has a “golden nugget” of a moment.
“Every single one can stand alone,” Myers said of the episodes, “but as a whole, it’s painting an amazing picture of what it’s like to live and work in Celina.”
More information about the podcast, including previous episodes, is available at celina-tx.gov/1331/Life-in-Celina-Podcast.
