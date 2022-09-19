Celina profile 1.jpg

Melissa Gresham started running in the military in 2001. She joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and spent nine years as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. 

Since then, she and her family have moved to Celina, and Gresham has continued to run. Now, she's organized the Celina 5K and Kids Fun Run, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, starting and ending at Old Celina Park. Tickets for the run are available at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Celina/Celina5k

