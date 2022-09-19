Melissa Gresham started running in the military in 2001. She joined the U.S. Army after 9/11 and spent nine years as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
Since then, she and her family have moved to Celina, and Gresham has continued to run. Now, she's organized the Celina 5K and Kids Fun Run, which will take place on Saturday, Jan. 14, starting and ending at Old Celina Park. Tickets for the run are available at runsignup.com/Race/TX/Celina/Celina5k.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I grew up in Ohio and joined the U.S. Army at 21 years old after 9/11. I really loved the military and spent nine years as a Kiowa Warrior helicopter pilot with the 101st Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Ryan, my husband, and I met in basic training and got to experience our service years as a married couple. We had our first daughter, Ashley (17) while in the military and after completing three combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, we decided to focus on our family and left the military. We had our second daughter, Carlee (9) after moving to Texas!
What brought you to Celina?
After fulfilling my military obligation, we wanted to come to Texas where my husband originated. Celina provided a wonderful community, great schools, and opportunity for our family.
What made you want to organize a 5K in Celina?
There are so many organized races in the DFW area, but that is a gap north of Frisco. I wanted to bring this sporting event to Celina and the response indicates the need/want for these types of events in the future.
Who can participate in this event?
Anyone, kiddos too. We have a kids 1K fun run for 12 and under, or anyone new to running. At the 5K, we have a local business owner leading a walking group. No matter your pace or running/walking level, I encourage you to come out to the event.
What should people know about the Celina 5K?
It’s not just a running/walking event, it's a time to socialize with local business owners, sponsors, and neighbors. However, I must highlight some awesome things that will happen at the race. All 5K participants will get a delicious cinnamon roll when they finish from Swirls Bakery, and Celina Coffee Roasters will provide their specialty Swirls Blend roast coffee. The overall winner will receive a complimentary massage from Essential Side, top three masters and overall will get a beautiful flower bouquet from Hometown Mercantile in Gunter, a challenge coin from the Celina Police Department, and a treat from SRC Local Markets. In the race packets, you’ll also find a cookie from Blue Engine Bakeshop and newly created ‘Run Celina’ Buff City soap. There will be age group awards as well.
Who will this race sponsor and why?
After completing my military service, I still had a passion for safety and security. I did my Ph.D. in terrorism studies, specifically community policing as a prevention to domestic terrorism. This race benefits the Celina Community Police Foundation to align with my values and purpose.
Tell us about Run Celina.
Run Celina is a race company based in Celina, Texas but will extend into Prosper, Gunter and other surrounding cities to bring the race community together for local events. Our branding features the scenic landscape of Celina and gives some training ideas.
How long have you been a runner?
I started running in the military in 2001 and loved it from the beginning. In the military, we only ran short distances, up to four miles, but I started doing distance running in 2009 and worked up to the marathon.
What keeps you running?
At my age, physical therapy, salt baths, regular massages and stretching. LOL. But really, it’s something I enjoy. With any workout program, it’s only sustainable if you enjoy it. I enjoy being by myself during my training runs, and I really love competing. It is a healthy outlet for my competitive spirit.
If you could pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
"The Warrior" by Pat Benatar
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
Early bird, early runs! I’m in bed by 8 p.m.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I’m a very positive person and try to highlight the best in every situation. There is too much in life that is discouraging, work, school, family, friends, health problems or other circumstances can quickly consume your time and energy. I focus on letting go of what I can’t control and giving my energy to things that actually make a difference.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.