After teaching secondary science in Frisco ISD for 11 years, Shanna Miller saw a need for tutoring in the area. As a result, Miller and her husband Corey have opened Sylvan Learning in Celina at 201 Preston Road with a goal to help students and families throughout Celina and surrounding counties with educational support and resources.
Tell us a little bit about yourself.
I taught secondary science in the Frisco Independent School District for 11 years after graduating from Texas Tech, where I played soccer, with a degree in Biology. I’ve taught everything from biology to physics, but we began this Sylvan journey because I was looking for something different. I love teaching, and I still wanted to connect with students. During my time at Frisco ISD I also coached soccer, basketball and volleyball for Fowler Middle School and soccer for Lone Star High School.
What brought you to the Celina area?
My husband and I both grew up in Frisco, just south of Celina. But Celina always had a strong reputation as a great area to be in as it’s a tight-knit community with great schools, athletics and city events. When we had the opportunity to open a business we thought Celina would be an awesome community to be a part of.
What made you want to be a teacher?
When I was in college, I realized that I wanted to be a teacher. I always had a passion for science and knew I wanted to help foster students’ love for the subject. I also played soccer at Texas Tech which is how I ended up coaching with the Frisco ISD prior to taking on a position as a teacher. I wanted to connect with kids and make a positive impact in their lives.
What was your favorite part about being a teacher?
My favorite part was seeing kids reach their goals and developing meaningful relationships with them. Kids keep you young and are so fun to be around! They can teach you just as much as you teach them.
What made you want to open a Sylvan Learning in Celina?
As a former teacher I know that there is a real need for great tutoring for families to provide support and resources. I love the Sylvan programs and know they are effective and can really help students succeed.
What do you hope to bring to the Celina community with this business?
I believe education is so important and I want to help give students in the community a strong educational foundation so they can reach their full potential. These kids are the future and our community will be in good hands if we invest in our children now.
What are your hopes for the future of your business?
Celina is a growing and thriving community. We hope to see our business flourish and grow along with the community and to be able to provide support and resources to as many students as possible.
What is a normal day like for you?
A typical day is preparing for parent conferences, managing the education programs, teacher feedback and making adjustments as needed to provide the best supplemental education programs possible to the students throughout Celina and surrounding communities.
What do you like to do in your free time?
I have two young daughters, a 2.5 year old and a 6 month old so most of my free time is spending quality time with them and my husband.
If you had to pick a theme song for yourself, what would it be?
Oh gosh, there’s so many great songs. I’m a huge fan on 90s alternative music.
Are you an early bird or a night owl?
With a baby in the house, I’d say both right now but typically a night owl.
What do you want your legacy to be?
I want people to remember how much I truly care about helping students discover their full potential and remember me as someone who was a constant support in the community.
