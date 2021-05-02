Wilborn & Beavers

Drew Wilborn has secured his spot on the Prosper ISD School Board.

Wilborn won 60.4%, or 2,620 of the votes, compared to the 39.6% garnered by opponent Kristin Meier, according to unofficial numbers from Collin and Denton counties.

Wilborn will be replacing outgoing board member Mays Davenport.

Prosper ISD voters also had to choose between five contenders for a Place 4 representative. Incumbent Bill Beavers secured a re-election victory with 42.2% (1,878) of the votes.

Challenger Pat Cochrane followed closest with 28.2% of the votes, followed by Chianna Rodgers (15.7%), Bettye H. Okae (9.3%) and Alexander E. Cornwallis (4.5%).

