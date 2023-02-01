With an ice storm warning going into effect through 9 a.m. Thursday, Celina residents have been urged avoid driving on roads.
The city issued a weather update Wednesday morning stating that the city hall, administrative offices, public library and senior center are closed Feb. 1.
Waste Connections has canceled collection routes for Feb. 1. Waste Connections is slated to start operations on Thursday by picking up the Tuesday route area.
"Please put out your containers (this includes residents whose day was Tuesday or Wednesday) and Waste Connections will pick up when safe for crews to do so," the city stated. "Bulk and compost pick-up will also resume beginning on Monday, February 6."
Public works crews are working around the clock, and the Celina Police and Fire departments remain in operation at all times. The police nonemergency number is (972) 547-5350. Call 911 for emergencies.
"We ask that you continue to stay at home and not drive on the roads unless necessary," the city stated. "If you have to drive, please be careful."
Get the Celina Record in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.