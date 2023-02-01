Celina file
Audrey Henvey / Celina Record / Star Local Media

With an ice storm warning going into effect through 9 a.m. Thursday, Celina residents have been urged avoid driving on roads. 

The city issued a weather update Wednesday morning stating that the city hall, administrative offices, public library and senior center are closed Feb. 1. 

