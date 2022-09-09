Celina Hockey Association.jpg
Courtesy of Celina Hockey Association / Facebook

It has long been understood that Celina’s growth means new roads, new businesses, new homes and new faces--but for some, it also means the creation of a new hockey association. 

A group of local parents has joined forces to create the Celina Hockey Association Parent Booster Club (aka the Celina Hockey Association), a nonprofit that aims to advocate for amateur youth ice hockey at the high school level for local students. 

celina hockey 3.jpg

Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments