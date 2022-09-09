It has long been understood that Celina’s growth means new roads, new businesses, new homes and new faces--but for some, it also means the creation of a new hockey association.
A group of local parents has joined forces to create the Celina Hockey Association Parent Booster Club (aka the Celina Hockey Association), a nonprofit that aims to advocate for amateur youth ice hockey at the high school level for local students.
Established in April 2022, the association is a member of theAT&T Metroplex High School Hockey Leagueand caters to students from Celina, Anna, Melissa, Gunter, and Van Alstyne ISDs.
“Celina is one of the fastest growing cities in North Texas and it was felt that it would have the best potential to field the majority of players on the team,” stated Association President Rick Sloane.
While the association is not officially affiliated with Celina ISD, the association is embracing the spirit of Celina sports with orange spirit wear and a Bobcat mascot. Jennifer Martinez, director of communications for the association, said there are hopes to partner with Celina ISD and feeder schools in the future.
For now, the focus is on establishing a legacy as part of the association’s inaugural season. Practices began the last weekend of August. Looking ahead, a game schedule will feature matches on Sunday afternoons with home games being scheduled at the association’s home rink, the Children’s Health StarCenter in McKinney. The first games of this season are slated to begin at the end of September and extend through March 2023. The full schedule is available at the organization website, celinahockeyassociation.org.
The team’s current roster includes 10 skaters and two goalies. Those interested in joining can register through the organization website.
While the inaugural team will serve in a JV capacity with 7th-10th grades, the aim is to add a varsity team over the next few years.
Jennifer Martinez, director of Communications for the association, said the primary goal for the inaugural season is to get the world out that hockey is in the Celina area.
“We are looking for ice hockey players and fans who want to join us in the start of our legacy,” Martinez said. “Whether you are part of Celina ISD, Anna, Melissa, Gunter, or Van Alstyne, we would appreciate your hockey enthusiasm!. There are so many ways to support us, from following us on social media, to attending and cheering us on at the games, to offering to become a sponsor.”
“Our long term goal is to have ice hockey as an integrated part of Celina’s culture,” she added. “I’d love to eventually see rinks being built up this way and eventually for each school district to have their own team.”
