Brandon Grumbles is part of a Celina legacy. He's a 5th generation Celina resident and 3rd generation owner of R&R Pest Control, located at 307 West Elm St. in Celina.
Tell me a little about yourself.
I am a 5th generation Celina resident and 3rd generation owner of R&R Pest Control. I graduated from Celina High School in 1999. I played on two of the state championship football teams ('95 and '98). I have been married to my beautiful wife, Elizabeth for 13 years. We have three boys, Army who is a junior at Texas A&M University, Mason who will be starting 7th grade this year and Fisher who will be 3 in October.
What’s kept you and your family in Celina all these years?
Growing up in Celina was very different than other towns. Everyone knew each other, helped each other, and we were all family. That kind of childhood really molds your character and teaches you how to be a productive and supportive person. I have never known a town where people support each other like Celina does. I really wanted my kids to grow up in a city that would show them love no matter the walk they were going through. I knew that Celina was a special place that would accept my family very quickly, and it didn't disappoint!
How long have you co-owned R&R Pest Control?
I started working with my dad about 11 years ago. Prior to that I was in telecommunication business sales and a district manager for a large wireless company. Working 80-plus hours a week and having a newborn baby was taking its toll on my family life, so I approached my dad about letting me come to work with him. He said, 'Absolutely, but I am not going to just hand over anything to you.' I had to work at getting customers and growing the business. In the past 11 years we went from a small two-man operation to a medium size business with five applicators.
Can you tell me about your family’s involvement in the creation and continuation of R&R Pest Control?
Randy (Dad) was the Ag teacher here in Celina and Ray (PePaw) was a mail carrier in Celina. They Started R&R Pest Control for extra income. The business began to grow to the point where they had to make a decision....either stop doing pest control, or quit their "real" jobs. Thus, the decision was made to continue pest control.
The name R&R came from a play off their first initials. Also, it gave them the understanding that they didn't know who the first "R" was after and that they were in this together....equal partners.
What do you hope to bring to the Celina community?
We strive to bring education of pests and great service to the community. We do a lot of social media videos talking about pests that we are seeing in the field and what people can do themselves to help control them. We don't have contracts and we don't do any marketing....we purely rely on our excellent service to generate referrals and continued business.
How have you seen your business develop throughout the growth in Celina?
Our business has absolutely grown with the city of Celina....People are moving in that are not from this area and are quickly recognizing that the seasons here are much different than where they came from! We don't generally have a winter and the pests stay around all year!
We do have different seasons for pests, and we use that knowledge to know what the best pesticide is to use. Also, since we have been here so long, when customers call in from new subdivisions, we can generally tell them what pests they will be seeing in that area. That also helps us in deciding what chemical is best for them. We have learned that you can't just have one chemical and use it for every house, so we keep our techs well stocked with several options for application.
What are your hopes for the business in the future?
We hope to continue to grow and keep the business alive for future generations to operate. We believe in Life Connected and try to only have applicators that live in our area. Right now we employ one applicator that lives in Preston Hills, and two other applicators that are also firefighters here in Celina.
What is your favorite thing about Celina?
The people. You truly can't find another city like Celina. The people of this community continue to blow me away with how well they can all come together and help each other without hesitation, and even the new people embrace our culture very quickly.
What does a typical day look like for you at R&R Pest Control?
Loaded question! We are in an exponential growth phase in the business....so right now I am out treating customers' houses all day, assisting our techs with jobs, adding new customers to the schedule and still trying to find the time to get a little office work done. I am on the phone in between every appointment with calls from customers, website inquiries, chemical vendors and the occasional call to my wife to see how her day is going!
What do you do in your spare time?
Elizabeth and I have three boys. One is a toddler....right now we are maneuvering how to become "new" old parents. The kids keep us busy pretty much anytime we are home. Its great though. We have a son that is in college now, we know just how fast it goes.
What is a fun fact about you?
I am a collector of vintage Star Wars toys! It's a big secret I kept from my wife the entire time we were dating, then once we were married....BAM! Here is my big nerdout hobby.
Where is your favorite place in Celina to spend time?
Friday night football games is what I look forward to the most....its what really made Celina special to me growing up. I remember watching guys like Cleve Rasor, Elton Lott, Ryan Mask and so many more playing, and in elementary school when we would all play football on the playground, we would always say which varsity player we were. Other kids play like they are NFL stars, Celina boys play like they are Bobcat stars.
