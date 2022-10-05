Youth coach leaves lasting impact on Celina community

When Trey Boddie’s siblings have looked back at pictures, they’ve noticed just how much their brother smiled.
“We didn’t realize how much he was always smiling, and he was always happy,” his sister, Shanda Boddie-Ross, said.
Moments later, after his brother, Jacob Boddie, walked into the living room of his Celina home one evening, he echoed the same thing.
“I really can’t find a time where he complained,” Jacob said. “He was always smiling, and he was super loud, and he was positive 24/7. That was just him.”
In the days since Trey Boddie unexpectedly died on Sunday, Sept. 18, the youth coach’s impact on those around him in the Celina community has emerged in a multitude of ways. Fourth-grade cheerleaders wore yellow socks and ribbons in his honor. The city of Celina lit its historic water tower with orange lights for the same reason. Friends shared fundraisers to support Boddie’s wife and two children. Teachers reached out to the Boddie family. T-shirts were created, and community members and gathered on the historic Bobcat field for a candlelight vigil. For the rest of the year, one youth football team’s motto is “Play for Trey.”
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Thera Boddie, Trey’s wife. “I think we were all taken aback from it. I’m in awe of the support that we’ve gotten from this community. I’m proud to be a part of Celina, and I’m proud to be a Bobcat.”
Thera met Trey when she was 16 years old, and they were together for over 20 years. They moved to Celina about five years ago. In that time, he became an integral part of the Celina community.
When it comes to describing who her husband was, one word comes to mind.
“Passionate,” Thera said. “A passionate person. He was passionate about what he did with youth sports. He loved his family.”
Over the course of a conversation, his family mentions other things that add to his character: he loved the Cowboys, he loved fishing, he was a fan of hugs and he didn’t let a day go by without talking to his siblings.
“He had the biggest heart,” Shanda said. “He was a softy. He was a hugger, he was the sweetest person. He could have two cents to his name, he’d give it to you if you needed it. You just had to know him.”
Much of the local community knew him as a youth coach and trainer. He got into youth coaching when his daughter began playing softball, and he had been working as coach and youth director for NTL performance with his brother, Jacob. He recently developed the company’s new softball program, Jacob said.
“He was a football guy converted to baseball. But he was doing a really good job with it,” Jacob said. “You don’t have to know all the little things to make an impact. I mean, make a kid hustle, make a kid run harder, just do all those little things, that’s what he could do really well. But the baseball part would come later. He was great to work with, actually.”
As Jacob puts it, there’s the ability to coach, and then there’s the ability to impact kids.
“And not everybody has that, right? To where you impact them in some sort of way.” he said. “So he found his niche and he was able to impact them. That’s why they kept coming back over and over again. And he made them better.”
It was an impact that wasn’t lost on parents, either. As the community grappled with loss, a number of parents took to social media to share stories and testimonies of how Trey’s coaching and training had impacted their own children by believing in them, pushing them and helping them improve.
“The love for your family, your athletes, and for sports was contagious! I’ve never seen someone so passionate and as uplifting as you were,” one parent wrote. “You poured so much into these young athletes and this community. You were truly a staple here in Celina. Everyone who knew you, loved you.”
On a Wednesday night in Celina, three days after Trey Boddie’s passing, the people he had impacted gathered on the turf of old Bobcat Field off of Pecan Street.
As vigil candles were lit and the community gathered around the Boddie family, a drone captured the image from above: the candles gathered on the field formed a Celina “C.”
It was a meaningful moment to the many who gathered as a testament to one man’s impact on the community.
“If you don’t know him by now, you should, the way the community has come out,” Shanda said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I’m super proud of him. My parents would be super proud of him.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.