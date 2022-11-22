Celina has approved three new annexation and zoning cases on three different tracts of land.
During the Tuesday, Nov. 8 City Council meeting, Celina representatives approved three items concerning voluntary annexation and zoning of land.
Here’s a rundown of those decisions:
Three acres zoned to Commercial, Office, and Retail District
The first item approved Nov. 8 concerns three acres at the southwest corner of Louisiana Drive and future J. Fred Smith Parkway.
An agreement was approved in March to purchase right of way from the property owner. The agreement outlined certain “deal points,” according to a presentation from Dustin McAfee, the city’s executive director for development services.
The agreement established landscape, buffer and open space requirements “to accommodate the corner’s unique size,” according to the presentation. Also, one gas station is allowed by right for this case, McAfee said.
After approving voluntary annexation of the land, the council also approved a base zoning for the land of Commercial, Office, and Retail District.
The move comes after an unanimous recommendation of approval from the city’s planning and zoning commission and after receiving a recommendation of approval from city staff.
The item was approved 4-0 by the council with council members Wendie Wigginton and Mindy Koehne not present.
25 acres zoned for mixed use
The next piece of land, located in the southwest quadrant of the city, comprises 25 acres generally located west of future Legacy Drive and south of Carey Road.
A pre-annexation agreement existed for the land and was set to expire in 2032.
The applicant requested that the land be annexed and zoned for mixed use, which would allow for a mix of uses including restaurants, retail, single family and multifamily uses.
McAfee said at this time, there is not a known developer attached to the project.
Property to the east (adjacent to Legacy Drive) is zoned for mixed use, and property to the west is expected to develop primarily as a single-family neighborhood with some commercial allowances along Carey Road, according to a presentation provided by the city.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the item with a 6-1 vote. City staff recommended approval of annexation but recommended denial of the zoning request.
“Frankly, just to summarize it, we feel it’s a little premature,” McAfee said. “However the planning and zoning commission did recommend approval 6-1.”
He later added that mixed-use zoning is typically reserved for areas at major intersections.
John Kessel, representing the applicant, said the land has a large amount of floodplain.
“The request for mixed use allows for the pocket style development where you can put your density in one place and then preserve that natural floodplain,” he said. “That’s important because you want to be able to do those trails through that and provide that natural amenity.”
Broker Rex Glendenning said the property would likely not be ready for development until work is done on Legacy Drive from Frontier Parkway to Carey Road, including a bridge across Doe Branch.
“This is a tract that would be zoned and maybe held for development for three, four years until that bridge is complete,” he said.
The council approved a motion in favor of both items 4-0 with council members Wendie Wigginton and Mindy Koehne not present.
26 acres zoned for mixed use
The final piece of land considered on Nov. 8 comprised about 26 acres generally located at the northwest corner of future Celina Parkway and County Road 57.
Two separate items considered the annexation of the land and the zoning of the land for mixed use, which would allow for uses including restaurants, retail, single family and multifamily.
Mixed use zoning would allow for 40% of the tract to develop with a “multifamily, urban edge” designation or 60% with a “multifamily, urban living” designation, according to the presentation.
One of the properties to the west is currently developed as a tow yard, according to the presentation. The property to the south is under a planned development with a base zoning of mixed use. Properties to the north and west are vacant with no immediate plans to develop.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the item with a 5-2 vote. City staff recommended denial.
“I think our biggest concern here is that when you look at this property, the red hatched property, we kind of see it as being mid-block, we see it as being assembled as potentially future single family, and it just doesn’t leap off the screen as mixed use,” McAfee said. “However, the commission did vote 5-2 in its favor.”
During the City Council meeting, Matthew Kiran of Rex Real Estate said that a 250-acre tract to the east of the property is expected to be a residential subdivision type of development.
“So what we are trying to do here is to create the best transition of zoning between the residential to the salvage yard that we can, and that’s why we believe this zoning is appropriate,” Kiran said.
The Celina City Council approved annexation and zoning of the land with a 4-0 vote, with council members Wendie Wigginton and Mindy Koehne not present.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.